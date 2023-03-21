Navroz Mubarak: Google Doodle Celebrates Spirit Of Spring On Persian New Year

Google shared a doodle marking Navroz or Nowruz 2023 or the Persian New Year. The festival is celebrated by Parsis around the globe, and the search engine shared an artwork marking the occasion. The Google doodle was adorned with flowers to celebrate the festival.

On this occasion, people clean and decorate their houses, wear new clothes, enjoy shopping, go on vacation, invite their loved ones over and prepare authentic Parsi delicacies. The Persian New Year or Navroz is celebrated in India, Iran, US and other regions with enthusiasm and fervour. Historically, the holiday has been observed in the Middle East and parts of Asia but those residing in other parts of the world will also be celebrating with glee.

Nowruz is a combination of two words, ‘now’ and ‘ruz’ which mean ‘new’ and ‘day’. 'A new day' also marks the beginning of the New Year and the arrival of Spring. The holiday dates back to at least 1700 BC and is the most important event in the Iranian calendar. Navroz is widely celebrated across the territories of the old Persian empire, from the Mideast to Central Asia.

(With AP inputs)