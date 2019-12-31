New Year 2020 Celebration Avenues In And Around The City Of Gurgoan

Many may not know that Gurgaon is also a popular party hub, especially on New Year's eves. There are quite a few places here to arrange lit parties. On the occasion of New Year 2020, if you are still looking for "New Year celebration near me", look no more. Here are the parties that you can enjoy this New Year's eve, in and around Gurgaon city.

New Year celebration in Gurgaon

1. New Year Bash 2020, Radisson

You can enjoy a great party here with your friends and family. The DJ here is great and is considered one of the most power-packed places to party in. It has live performances, unlimited food and liquor. It is located at the Sohna Road City Center. You will have to pay ₹ 3,000 and above to enter. The event is on December 31 and starts at 8 pm.

2. 2020 NYE Bash, The Great Kabab Factory

The highlight of this place is that they have a stay option. If you on the party high for long and end up changing plans, you can just book a room and stay back. You will get the necessary rest. The place is in the Radisson Hotel of Gurgaon. The packages here are available from ₹ 3,000 onwards. The party starts at 8 pm on December 31.

3. New Year Eve 2020, Unplugged Courtyard

This event is one of the grandest ones in the Gurgaon city. The food here is great and the bartender does his job well. You will have a great time here as the ambience is simply perfect. The place is at Udyog Vihar, Phase II. The packages are comparatively more affordable as it would be wrapped in ₹ 2,500 per head. The party here begins at 9 pm on December 31.

4. Happy New Year Celebration, Dilli Light

The great part about this place is the upbeat music and the DJ. The food is great and the ambience is perfect for the occasion. The place is situated in the Old Railway Road in Gurgaon. It has good reviews and the party starts at 10 pm on December 31.

Read Gurgaon Man Sentenced To Life For Rape, Murder Of 3-Year-Old Girl

Also read Flight Attendant Commits Suicide After Harassment By PG Owner In Gurgaon

5. Masquerade Party, Hyatt Regency

The Masquerade Party at Hyatt Regency is another great party to attend. The party also has a theme if you are a fan of it. It is a bit expensive as the place is renowned and keep its bar high. The party is at Hyatt Regency which is on NH8 in Dew Delhi. The entry starts from ₹15,000 per couple. Party here begins at 8 pm on December 31.

Read New Year 2020: Bollywood Carnival At Smaash & Other New Year's Parties Hosted In Gurgaon

Also read Private Security Guards In Gurgaon Caught Thrashing Street Dog, Attempt To Bury It Alive