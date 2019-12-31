New Year 2020: Bollywood Carnival At Smaash & Other New Year's Parties Hosted In Gurgaon

Gurgaon, officially named as Gurugram, is a city located near Harayana. Easily accessible from Delhi and Noida, Gurgaon is slowly becoming one of the most popular urban cities in the Northern part of India, with a skyline envious to countries like Hong Kong. Gurgaon reportedly hosts some of the best parties in its vicinity. From Sector 29 to Cyber City, here is a list of new year parties in Gurgaon. Have a look at it.

Three popular New year parties in Gurgaon

Bollywood Carnival at Smaash Club

The popular club Smaash is hosting a huge celebration for the new year's eve for all residents of Gurgaon at Cyber Hub. The party titled, Bollywood Carnival, will reportedly have some of the peppiest and famous Bollywood songs in its playlist. The New year party that starts at 8 pm, will have unlimited music, food and games.

Address: Gr Flr, Bldg No 8, DLF Cyber Hub Cyber City, Phase 2, Sector 24 Near Induslnd Bank Rapid Metro Station, DLF Cyber City, DLF Phase 2, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

New Year celebrations at Unplugged Courtyard

A night amid moonlight and foot-tapping music is all the New year bash at Unplugged Courtyard, Gurgaon offers to all visitors. The party-goers can look forward to incredible DJ music, dance, delicious food, drinks. The New Year at the Unplugged Courtyard is reportedly one of the most sought after New year parties of Gurgaon.

Address: 9, Convenience Shopping Complex, Phase II, Udyog Vihar, Sector 20, Gurugram, Haryana 122012

New Year's Eve 2020 at Feel Alive, Gurgaon

Feel Alive, a popular brewery in Gurgaon is reportedly hosting one of the biggest parties in the city. Live music performances, unlimited food and beverages, and the spirit and zest of the visitors will surely take you by surprise. The New party at Feel Alive is for all party quenching individuals.

Address: SCO 53, Leisure Valley Road Main Market, Near Bikanerwala, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122002

