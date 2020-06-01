Nirjala Ekadashi Wishes In Hindi That One Can Share With Loved Ones

Nirjala Ekadashi, considered to be one of the auspicious days according to the Hindu religion, will be celebrated on the second of June this year, 2020. The auspicious event will fall on Tuesday and many celebrate the day by performing pooja and wishing their loved ones. So, here are some Nirjala Ekadashi wishes in Hindi that one can share with their loved ones to celebrate the day.

Hindi wishes for Nirjala Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most significant days according to the Hindu religion and calendar. Many celebrate the day by observing a fast and consume fruits and nuts on the day. Some even have a one time meal instead of observing a full day fast.

ALSO READ | Ganga Dussehra meaning, significance & celebration; everything about the auspicious day

According to the Hindu calendar, Ekadashi occurs twice in one month that is based on the full moon day and new moon day. One occurs exactly on the 11th day after the full moon and the other occurs on the 11th-day post new moon. The two events are called Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha, so as per the Hindu calendar, there are a total of 24 Ekadashis in one complete year.

ALSO READ | Dhumavati Jayanti 2020: Meaning, Significance, and Celebration

Amongst all the Ekadashis that occur in a month, the one that occurs in the month of Jyestha as per the Hindu calendar, that is in the month of May or June according to the Gregorian calendar is known as Nirjala Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is considered to be very sacred. It is known that people, unlike other Ekadashis, observe a different fast -- that is a water-less fast on the day.

ALSO READ | What Is National Grape Popsicle Day? Know Why This Day Is Celebrated

This year the day falls on Tuesday and as per the Drikpanchang, the tithi for the Jyestha month will start from 2:57 pm on the first of June. Nirjala Ekadashi will end the next day, which is the second of June at noon, at 12:04 pm. Devotees observe the day in various ways. Some celebrate by observing fast, conducting pooja, chanting hymns, and offering prayers to the Lord.

Nirjala Ekadashi is also named after Lord Bhima and the day is also known as Bhimaseni Ekadashi. Bhima was considered to be one of the strongest of all the Five Pandavas from Mahabharata. Bhima loved to consume a lot of food. He went to Maharshi Vyasa and asked for a solution to the problem. Sage Vyasa asked him to observe Nirjala Ekadashi, which will benefit him of all Ekadashis held in a year.