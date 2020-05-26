What Is National Grape Popsicle Day? Know Why This Day Is Celebrated

National Grape Popsicle Day 2020 will be celebrated on the 27th of May in the United States of America. The day calls for the celebration of the upcoming warm weather, sunshine and enjoying the popsicle. Read on to know about the National Grape Popsicle Day significance and how to observe and celebrate the day.

What is National Grape Popsicle Day?

National Grape Popsicle Day is celebrated to remind the times when the first popsicle was prepared. The first popsicle is known to be prepared in the year 1905 in California accidentally. In San Franciso, an 11-year-old boy named Frank Epperson was once standing on his porch while combining water and white powdered flavouring with aims to prepare soda. Frank Epperson left it outside on his porch with a stick pierced in it. The same night the weather became colder and the temperature of the place dropped down and the following morning, the 11-year-old boy discovered that the mixture has frozen to the stirring stick.

Years later, that is in the year 1922, Epperson brought the summer treat at a fireman's ball event and his treat turned to be a massive success. It is known that in the year 1923, he manufactured and sold this treat-on-a-stick at a park in California. Epperson applied for a patent for his treat-on-a-stick in the year 1924 which he back then called it as ''Epsicle'' ice pop and later renamed the frozen treat as ''Popsicle''.

National Grape Popsicle Day celebration

People, majorly in the western countries including the United States of America, celebrate the day by preparing some homemade popsicles and choose a frozen grape treat. It is suggested to relish the popsicle by adding clear soda. Pouring the soda and adding popsicle to it helps it to remain cool and adds colour. There are various flavours available including cherry, lemon, strawberry, grape, watermelon, and orange.

People celebrate the day by sharing popsicles with each other. There are several ways in which people celebrate the day, that is by giving popsicle parties, taking popsicle lessons and even sharing cards and wishes with loved ones, family, and friends. Here are some images that one can share on the National Grape and Popsicle Day. Check out:

