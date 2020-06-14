World Magna Carta Day 2020: Know Its History And How It Is Celebrated Across The World

Magna Carta Day is celebrated on June 15, as it commemorates the signing of the Great Charter that limited the powers of the English monarch. Here is everything one needs to know about the importance, the history and the facts associated with Magna Carta Day. Read details.

History

Magna Carta consists of a charter of rights agreed by King John of England. First drafted by the Archbishop of Canterbury to make peace between the unpopular King and a group of rebel barons, Magna Carta promised the protection of church rights, protection for the barons from illegal imprisonment, access to swift justice, and limitations on feudal payments to the Crown, to be implemented through a council of 25 barons. Neither side stood behind their commitments, which resulted in the annulment of the charter, leading to the First Barons' War. Reportedly, Magna Carta also influenced the early American colonists, which led to the formation of the American Constitution in 1787 and became the supreme law of the land in the new republic of the United States.

Scholar explains how views have evolved, and split, on 800-year-old Magna Carta http://t.co/ccYhLf6Pp6 #MagnaCartaDay pic.twitter.com/mxu0QUckLj — Harvard Alumni Association (@HarvardAlumni) June 15, 2015

Modern Day Magna Carta

Magna Carta still forms an important symbol of liberty today and is held in great respect by the British and American legal communities. However, Magna Carta carries little legal weight in modern Britain, as most of its clauses have been repealed. Reportedly, Magna Carta was reprinted in New Zealand in 1881 as one of the Imperial Acts in force there. The document also continues to be honoured in the USA as an antecedent of the United States Constitution.

How people celebrate Magna Carta

Organised by Thames Alive and support from Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, a replica of Magna Carta was carried down the river Thames as part of events to mark its 800th anniversary. The British barge, the Royal Barge Gloriana led 200 boats from Hurley in Berkshire to Runnymede in Surrey over two days and twenty-three local people were chosen as "charter bearers" to relay the document. As per reports, Charter bearers, who lived, worked or studied in one of the three boroughs, carried the document on board the Royal Shallop Jubilant.

