Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 14 March 2026 at 18:37 IST

Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And More

During this auspicious time, devotees perform rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Temples and homes hold special prayers, chanting, and offerings as devotees seek divine blessings.

Khushi Srivastava
Follow : Google News Icon  
Ekadashi 2026
Ekadashi 2026 | Image: Freepik

Papmochani Ekadashi will be observed on March 15, 2026. This spiritual day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. People practice sacred fasting during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month, and it is believed to help devotees seek forgiveness for their past sins and move towards spiritual purification. Here's all you need to know.

Papmochani Ekadashi date and time

In 2026, the Papmochani Ekadashi tithi begins on March 14 at 8:10 am and ends on March 15 at 9:16 am.

Puja Muhurat: 8:01 am to 12:30 pm

During this auspicious time, devotees perform rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Temples and homes hold special prayers, chanting, and offerings as devotees seek divine blessings.

Advertisement

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Finish Time

Devotees traditionally break the fast observed on Papmochani Ekadashi on the following day during the Dwadasi tithi.

Vrat Paran Date: March 16, 2026
Paran Time: 6:30 am to 8:54 am
Dwadasi Tithi Ends: 9:40 am

Advertisement

Papmochani Ekadashi Pooja Vidhi and Rituals

Devotees follow several traditional practices on this sacred day while worshipping Lord Vishnu. People consider it highly auspicious to donate items such as sesame seeds, jaggery, water, grains, and clothes. Many devotees offer water to the Tulsi plant and light a lamp near it, as they believe this removes negativity and brings spiritual merit.

Reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama is seen as a powerful way to purify the mind and soul. In the evening, devotees light a mustard oil lamp under a Peepal tree, as they believe it helps reduce ancestral afflictions. Many devotees also spend the night singing bhajans, performing kirtans, and meditating on Lord Vishnu while seeking blessings for peace and prosperity.

Also Read: Step Inside Mika Singh's 100-Acre Delhi Farmhouse That Has Gurudwara, Stables, Helipad, Private Auditorium, And More

Published By : Khushi Srivastava

Published On: 14 March 2026 at 18:34 IST