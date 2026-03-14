Papmochani Ekadashi 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And More

Papmochani Ekadashi will be observed on March 15, 2026. This spiritual day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. People practice sacred fasting during the Krishna Paksha of the Chaitra month, and it is believed to help devotees seek forgiveness for their past sins and move towards spiritual purification. Here's all you need to know.

Papmochani Ekadashi date and time

In 2026, the Papmochani Ekadashi tithi begins on March 14 at 8:10 am and ends on March 15 at 9:16 am.

Puja Muhurat: 8:01 am to 12:30 pm

During this auspicious time, devotees perform rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Temples and homes hold special prayers, chanting, and offerings as devotees seek divine blessings.

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Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Finish Time

Devotees traditionally break the fast observed on Papmochani Ekadashi on the following day during the Dwadasi tithi.

Vrat Paran Date: March 16, 2026

Paran Time: 6:30 am to 8:54 am

Dwadasi Tithi Ends: 9:40 am

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Papmochani Ekadashi Pooja Vidhi and Rituals

Devotees follow several traditional practices on this sacred day while worshipping Lord Vishnu. People consider it highly auspicious to donate items such as sesame seeds, jaggery, water, grains, and clothes. Many devotees offer water to the Tulsi plant and light a lamp near it, as they believe this removes negativity and brings spiritual merit.