Step Inside Mika Singh's 100-Acre Delhi Farmhouse That Has Gurudwara, Stables, Helipad, Private Auditorium, And More

Mika Singh is an Indian singer, rapper, and musician. He was born in 1977 in Durgapur and is the youngest of eight siblings. He realised his passion for music while performing kirtans at Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurudwara. Over the years, he became known as the face of party songs in Bollywood. He has worked in the industry for 28 years, and reports estimate his net worth at around ₹414 crore. Recently, he invited Farah Khan to his 100-acre farmhouse in Delhi to film another episode of Fun with Farah.

Inside Mika Singh’s 100-acre Delhi farmhouse

Located in Delhi, Mika Singh’s property features a Gurudwara where Gurbani and path take place 24 hours every day. The premises also include a temple and an open-air kitchen, where Mika’s cook prepared delicious, desi-style Punjabi saag and gajar matar for Farah Khan.

The home tour offers a glimpse of the expansive farmhouse and presents a lifestyle that blends luxury, simplicity, and spiritual devotion. It highlights several unique features of the property, such as a stable for his horses, a helipad and a high-tech music studio where the singer hosts concerts.

According to the singer, the farmhouse also includes a professional music studio and an auditorium-style space that can accommodate 4,000 to 5,000 people for events and parties. The property features a personal helipad that the singer frequently uses, overlooking lush mustard fields and hills.

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The outdoors look rustic and surround the property with the raw beauty of nature, while the interiors remain simple and charming with a white-and-green facade. When visitors enter Mika Singh’s farmhouse, they step into a foyer that opens into a large living room. The room features minimal décor and cream-coloured plush sofas. Large windows allow plenty of natural light to fill the space. The hall’s main highlight is the collection of photo frames on the walls that show Mika with several celebrities, including Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and others.

The singer also shared that around 50 people live on the property. During the day, about 200 people stay on the grounds. The farmhouse also keeps several horses, including a beautiful horse named Sundari.