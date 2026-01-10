Pongal 2026: 5 Special Dishes That You Can Relish This Year

Pongal remains one of Tamil Nadu’s most important harvest festivals, celebrated with devotion, strong traditions and heartfelt happiness. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and pays respect to nature, the Sun God and cattle for blessing the land with prosperity and abundance. Pongal 2026 will be observed from January 14 to January 17 and will take place alongside other major harvest festivals in India, including Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

Traditional Pongal food stays simple yet rich in taste, using rice, lentils, spices and fresh produce. Each dish reflects cultural meaning and showcases Tamil Nadu’s deep-rooted culinary heritage, turning the festive meal into a warm celebration for family, friends and the senses.

Sakkarai Pongal: This dish is prepared by using rice and lentils, sweetened with jaggery and enriched with ghee, cardamom, and cashews. When the dish boils over the pot, it represents prosperity and joy. Its deep aroma and gentle sweetness make it a festive favourite.

Ven Pongal: This savoury dish blends rice and moong dal, flavoured with black pepper, cumin, ginger, and ghee. It feels soft, comforting, and nourishing, and people commonly serve it as the main dish at Pongal breakfasts.

Advertisement

Vadai: Vadai are made by frying ground urad dal seasoned with curry leaves, green chillies, and black pepper. Its crisp texture contrasts beautifully with the softer Pongal dishes, which makes it a popular snack or side dish.

Payasam: Payasam is a smooth and creamy dessert prepared with milk, rice or vermicelli, jaggery, and nuts. Served at the end of the meal, it represents sweetness and happiness and completes the Pongal feast with rich flavours and festive warmth.

Advertisement