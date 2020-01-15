The Debate
Pongal 2020: Here's How You Can Wish Your Closed Ones This Harvest Season

Festivals

Pongal is one of the most auspicious festivals in all of south India. Here are a few decent Pongal wishes that you can share with your friends and family

pongal wishes

Pongal is one of the most revered festivals in southern India. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season in the south and also is celebrated right before the summer solstice. Pongal will be celebrated on January 15, 2020, and the festivities will continue for three whole days. Here are a few Pongal wishes that are appropriate for the festival that you can send to your family and friends.

Auspicious Pongal wishes that you can send your friends and family during the festival

Pongal is one of the most auspicious festivals for south India. During the celebrations, you might want to send your friends and family Pongal wishes. However, finding the right message to send can be a problematic task that you may not have the time to go through. So here are a few Pongal wishes suggestions that you can use to send to your contacts during this auspicious harvest season.

