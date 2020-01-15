Pongal 2020: Here's How You Can Wish Your Closed Ones This Harvest Season

Pongal is one of the most revered festivals in southern India. The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season in the south and also is celebrated right before the summer solstice. Pongal will be celebrated on January 15, 2020, and the festivities will continue for three whole days. Here are a few Pongal wishes that are appropriate for the festival that you can send to your family and friends.

Auspicious Pongal wishes that you can send your friends and family during the festival

Pongal is one of the most auspicious festivals for south India. During the celebrations, you might want to send your friends and family Pongal wishes. However, finding the right message to send can be a problematic task that you may not have the time to go through. So here are a few Pongal wishes suggestions that you can use to send to your contacts during this auspicious harvest season.

“May this harvest festival diminish all your worries and fears from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal”#EasyStepIn #Pongal pic.twitter.com/cUR8YElCYv — EasyStepin (@easystepin) January 14, 2020

HAPPY PONGAL

WE CELEARATE PONGAL WITH FAMILY ONLY Not THIS TIME CELEBRATE WITH INDIANS #Pongal pic.twitter.com/DK6FjSDfI1 — DHONISM (@BALAJISUDHAN2) January 14, 2020

May this festival may be the start of your brighter days, blessed with prosperity and joy. Happy #Pongal! pic.twitter.com/KgG3Aviglo — KalpsKitchen (@kalpskitchen) January 14, 2020

Let's celebrate the big festival of Pongal #Pongal pic.twitter.com/CtO9H1RIn6 — Anbu Rose (@AnbuShanmugavel) January 14, 2020

Some of us yearn to have meals made by our mother, every day, no?



In our houses, in her presence, all the time.



Motherhood has cooked a feast for Pongal. She's still in works to fill this plate with more food, as we speak.



Pongal Nalvazthukal :)#Pongal #MakarSankranti pic.twitter.com/kn5lLQzUUE — Madhuvanthi Srinivasan | مدهوونتی شرینیوسن (@MadhuvanthiS95) January 14, 2020

