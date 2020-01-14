Rangoli Designs For Pongal That Can Use To Decorate Your House

Pongal is a Tamil harvest festival, which falls around the same time as Lohri, Makar Sankranti every year. The festival is usually celebrated in the winters, basically in the mid-January when the sun reaches its southernmost point according to the Hindu calculations. In Tamil, 'Pongal' means 'overflowing', which symbolises prosperity and affluence.

Many people celebrate Pongal by praying together, decorating their houses and much more. People also make decorate their house by making rangolis. The intricate designs automatically brighten up the house. For all those wondering about the rangoli designs for Pongal, here are some easy rangoli designs for this festival.

Easy rangoli designs for Pongal 2020

Also read | Oats Pongal Recipe: Learn How To Make This Healthy Dish Easily At Home

Also read | Tamil Nadu: College Students In Madurai Celebrate Pongal, Tourists Express Excitement

Also read | Pongal 2020: Traditional Dishes That Mark The Celebrations Of This South Indian Festival

Also read | Pongal 2020: Everything You Need To Know About This Revered South Indian Festival

Pongal 2020 wishes in the Tamil language with their English translations

1. நல்லது நடந்தேற, சூரியன் அவன் ஒளி கற்றை உம் வாழ்வில் வீச வேண்டும்,

இனிய பொங்கல் தின வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

English translation reads: May all the good things happen and let the sun rises in your life to give its light to your life, Wish you Happy Pongal!

2. இந்த இனிய பொங்கல் நாளில் வாழ்வில் எல்லா வளமும் நலமும் அதிர்ஷ்டமும் பெற்று வாழ என் இனிய பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

English translation reads: Wishing you all wealth, health and good luck on this special day of Pongal,

Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

3. இது உழவர்கான நாள், சூரியனுக்கான நாள்,

எல்லா மகிழ்ச்சியும் கொண்டு நீங்கள் வாழ எங்கள் இனிய பொங்கல் வாழ்த்துக்கள்!

English translation reads: The day for farmers’ and it is the day for Sun, Let all happiness be yours on this Pongal day!

Image courtesy: Shutterstock