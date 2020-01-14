Rangoli Designs For Pongal That Can Use To Decorate Your House

Pongal is a Tamil harvest festival, which falls around the same time as Lohri, Makar Sankranti every year. The festival is usually celebrated in the winters, basically in the mid-January when the sun reaches its southernmost point according to the Hindu calculations. In Tamil, 'Pongal' means 'overflowing', which symbolises prosperity and affluence.
Many people celebrate Pongal by praying together, decorating their houses and much more. People also make decorate their house by making rangolis. The intricate designs automatically brighten up the house. For all those wondering about the rangoli designs for Pongal, here are some easy rangoli designs for this festival.
