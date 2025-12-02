Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Time, Fasting, Puja Ritual And More

Pradosh Vrat 2025 falls on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha of every month in the Vedic calendar. Devotees observe this fast to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. According to religious belief, performing the Pradosh Vrat with proper rituals helps complete pending tasks and removes all fears.

Today, December 2, 2025, people observe the Bhaum Pradosh Vrat. Pradosh Vrat takes place twice a month, once during the Shukla Paksha and once during the Krishna Paksha.

Exact Date and Time

Trayodashi Tithi begins on December 2, 2025

Trayodashi Tithi ends on December 3, 2025 - 12:25 PM

The Pradosha Puja Muhurat falls on December 2, 2025, from 05:24 PM to 08:07 PM

The Day Pradosha time on December 2, 2025, from 05:24 PM to 08:07 PM

Pradosh Vrat Puja Vidhi

Wake up early on this day, take a bath, and offer arghya to the Sun God. Afterwards, worship Mahadev and take a vow to fast.

In the evening, place Lord Shiva’s idol on the platform. Offer Belpatra, Ganga water, Datura and other items to Lord Shiva. Then light a desi ghee lamp and perform Mahadev’s aarti.

Recite the fast story, chant Shiva mantras, and read the Shiva Chalisa. Offer fruits, sweets and other items, and finally distribute the Prasad to everyone.

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025: Significance

For Hindus, Bhaum Pradosh Vrat holds great importance. Devotees pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and observe a fast. Lord Shiva is known as the greatest giver, and it is said that those who fast on this day with complete devotion receive blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, including happiness, health, prosperity, and the fulfilment of their wishes. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva as Lord Natraj, the god of dance and Tandava.