Updated April 9th 2025, 16:59 IST

Pradosh Vrat April 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Puja Vidhi To Seek Blessings From Lord Shiva

When Pradosha Vrat falls on a Thursday, then it is known as Guru Pradosha Vrat. On this day, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Lord Shiva
Pradosh Vrat | Image: Shutterstock

Pradosh Vrat is a significant Hindu ritual that falls on both Trayodashi Tithis, i.e Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi in a lunar month. This month, Pradosham will fall on April 10, and since it is falling on a Thursday, it is known as Guru Pradosha. The window after Sunset, when Trayodashi and Pradosha tithi overlap, is auspicious for Shiva Puja.

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Day Pradosha Time - 06:44 PM to 08:59 PM
Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 10:55 PM on April 9
Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 01:00 AM on April 11

(A representative image of Lord Shiva | Photo: Unsplash)

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2025: Ritual

On this day, devotees perform an abhishek of the Shiva linga by offering curd, milk, honey, bilva leaves and aak flowers. They say "Om Namah Shivay" and "Om Tryambakam Yajamahe" after abhishek. Conclude the puja by performing aarti and offering prasad to Lord Shiva. Devotees must break the fast the following day after completing the rituals. The Pradosha story is read out after the puja. To note: Take a bath one hour before sunset, and only then offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

(A representative image of Lord Shiva | Photo: Unsplash)

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2025: Significance

According to mythology, during Pradosha devas approached Lord Shiva for help in getting rid of asuras. They ran around Kailasha, Shiva's abode, on trayodashi evening and sought help from Shiva's sacred bull, Nandi. He aided them in killing the asuras. So it is said that if, on this day, people observe fast and worship Lord Shiva, then all their problems will be solved.

(A representative image of Lord Shiva | Photo: Unsplash)

Guru Pradosh Vrat 2025: Mantra

Om Namah Shivaye

Om Trayambhakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam Urvarukmiv Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Mamritat

Next, Pradosh Vrat will fall later this month on April 25, known as Shukla Pradosh Vrat.

Published April 9th 2025, 16:59 IST