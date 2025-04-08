IMD Issues Heatwave Alert in Delhi: Staying Hydrated, Eating Light, Tips And Tricks To Stay Safe During Summers

With the scorching summer heat upon us, it’s essential to find ways to stay cool and comfortable during these sweltering months. Thankfully, there are plenty of techniques you can follow to beat the heat and make the most of the season. From wardrobe choices to refreshing activities, here are some practical suggestions to keep you cool and refreshed.

Tips to protect from Heatwave

According to National Disaster Management Authority, to lessen the impact on body during heatwave is for preventing serious ailment or death because of heat stroke.

Representative image for heatwave | Source: Freepik

* Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 p.m.

* Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty

* Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

* Avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. Avoid working outside between 12 noon and 3 p.m.

* While travelling, carry water with you.

* Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.

* Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

* If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs

* Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles

* If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

* Use ORS, homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc. which helps to re-hydrate the body.

* Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

* Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

* Use fans, damp clothing and take bath in cold water frequently.

Representative image for heatwave | Source: Freepik

Other Precautions to be taken during Heatwave

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Staying hydrated is essential for regulating body temperature and preventing dehydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Carry a reusable water bottle with you whenever you go, and increase your fluid intake if you’re engaging in outdoor activities or exercising. You can also induce your water with a slice of lemon, cucumber, or mint for a refreshing twist. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeinated and sugary beverages, as they can dehydrate you.

Eat Light and Cool

Opt for light and refreshing meals during the summer. Enjoy plenty of fruits and vegetables with high water content, like watermelon, cucumbers, salads and citrus fruits. Avoid heavy and greasy foods that can make you feel sluggish and uncomfortable in the heat.

Representative image for heatwave | Source: Freepik

Seek shade