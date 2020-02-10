Promise Day Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Day

Promise Day is one of the most important days in Valentine's week, as the day makes a promise be held forever. No matter what has happened in the past, promise day gives a chance to those in love to make things alright and promise each other to be there for each other, forever. Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, i.e. three days before Valentine's Day. Here are some of the promises that you can make and the best Promise Day messages you can send, to your loved ones-

Messages and wishes to send to your loved ones on Promise Day

I promise to love you forever, I promise you that you'll be mine always, Happy Promise Day sweetheart!

I want to be the greatest of me, for this is all I can do. It is my wish that you promise me this, you be the greatest of you, Happy Promise Day.

Promise me that you will never leave me alone.

I promise to never ever abandon you at any point in life.

Happy Promise Day!

You bring the best out of me. Stay in my life, we will make a heaven on Earth. Happy Promise Day baby!

I promise that I'll never make you feel alone. Happy promise day, love.

Let's promise each other to be best friends forever.

This Promise Day 2019, I am not making any promise because I promised to be in love with you when I saw you for the first time.

I promise you will regret losing me you will look back and say, 'Dammn.. that guy really did love me'.

Promise me you will be with me forever and always! Happy Promise Day!

We have a lot of dreams to fulfil together. I promise that I'll do my part with the best I can do, always and forever.

You're my lottery to happiness. Thank God I've won it. I promise to love you and take care of you as long as I'm alive!

No love story was ever so romantic and passionate. No promise was ever so effective. You and I are going to make history! Happy promise day!

I'm so in love with you that loving you has become the meaning of my life.

Everything else is just an illusion. Happy Promise Day!

Promises are not meant to be broken. They're not eggs.

Even if I promise my whole world to you, it would be so little. You have given me so much love that can never be repaid.

I was directionless before I met you. You gave my life a new meaning, a new promise that I aim to keep for the rest of my life.

