Valentines Day 2020: Here Are Some Budget-friendly Places To Plan A Trip With Your Partner

Valentines Day 2020 is just around the corner. With the clock ticking so fast and Valentine's Week already on, its high time to finalise your Valentine's Day plans. If you are looking forward to spending your Valentine's Day 2020 in a budget-friendly way, then you must read further. Take a look at some budget-friendly places to visit on February 14 to make your Valentine's Day truly memorable.

Beaches of Goa

Image Credit: LBB.Goa Instagram

Goa is one of the most preferred cities in India for a romantic getaway. A city where you can enjoy the most dangerous yet thrilling water sports alongside enjoying a romantic time with your Valentine. Goa is home to some exciting water-sports as well. From windsurfing, kneeboarding to deep sea-diving you name it and Goa has it all. What's better than celebrating Valentine's day 2020 by taking a romantic walk with your partner at the beachside? A trip to Goa is not only budget-friendly but extremely romantic as well. It is a must-visit place for adventure junkies. So ditch the cliched Valentine's Day plans and opt for something different yet joyous this year.

Taj Mahal, Agra

Image Credit: Uttar Pradesh Tourism Instagram

Home to the epitome of love and commitment, the Taj Mahal, Agra truly deserves a place in this list. Why not take the love of your life to the stunning city Agra? Taj Mahal is one of the most famous spots for couples in India. Among all the places to visit on Valentine's day, Agra is the most budget-friendly. One has to pay a minimal entry fee and witness the beauty of the 7 wonders of the world.

Marine Drive, Mumbai

Image Credit: LBB.Mumbai Instagram

Marine Drive is unarguably one of the favourite spots for couples residing in the financial capital of India, Mumbai. The breathtaking sunset view at Marine Drive is simply alluring. The cool winds and the scenic sea view is what makes it an ideal place to visit on Valentine's Day. Very often, couples are spotted at Marine Drive, taking pictures in adorable poses to make memories.

Kalpeni Island, Lakshadweep

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kalpeni Island in Lakshadweep is a great option to spend your Valentines Day 2020. The relaxed and undisturbed water looks surreal at this island. This destination is always listed in the itinerary of tourists visiting Lakshadweep. Kalpeni Island is a group of three islands — Pitti, Tillakkam, and, Cheriyam. Together, these three islands are called Kalpeni islands. A highly recommended place to visit with your date this Valentine's Day for a relaxing yet romantic time.