Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary 2026: Celebrate The Polymath With These Inspirational Quotes And Poems

Rabindranath Tagore was a Bengali polymath who possessed several talents, such as poet, writer, playwright, philosopher, composer, painter and social reformer. Tagore became the first Asian to win a Nobel Prize in any category, and also the first lyricist and non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He was a stalwart who also played a vital role in reshaping Bengali literature and music in the late 19th nd early 20th centuries. Annually, he is celebrated on his birth anniversary, May 7. As the day is around the corner, we have listed down inspirational quotes and short poems that you can use on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram statuses to mark the day.

Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary 2026: Inspirational Quotes

Rabindranath Tagore's quotes and poems emphasise courage, inner growth, love, and living in the present. His words have inspired generations facing challenging situations.

"If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars".

"Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them".

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"If I can't make it through one door, I'll go through another door - or I'll make a door".

“Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add colour to my sunset sky.”

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“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers,

but to be fearless in facing them.

Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but

for the heart to conquer it.”

“The small wisdom is like water in a glass:

clear, transparent, pure.

The great wisdom is like the water in the sea:

dark, mysterious, impenetrable.”

“Don't limit a child to your own learning, for she was born in another time.”

“Let my thoughts come to you, when I am gone, like the afterglow of sunset at the margin of starry silence.”

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of

Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.”