Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps For Crowding Alia Bhatt During Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening
Amid claims of Ranbir Kapoor sidelining Alia Bhatt during Daadi Ki Shaadi screening, a video of the Ramayana actor losing his cool at the paparazzi has gone viral. Fans of the actor took to the comment section to defend his move.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi on late Tuesday evening. The movie stars the actor's mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor in pivotal roles. A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the movie screening has now gone viral online.
Ranbir Kapoor loses temper with paps
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived hand-in-hand at the venue of the Daadi Ki Shaadi film screening at Excel Office. The couple stepped out of their car and were instantly hounded by paparazzi members requesting to pose for them. While the couple usually obliges the photographers, this time the Ramayana actor asked them to maintain a distance.
In viral videos, Ranbir could be seen shielding Alia and making way for her in the wave of photographers. The proximity of the paparazzi made Ranbir feel uncomfortable, and he asked them to step back. He asked the media personnel if they wanted a proper couple photo of them. When the answer is affirmative, he requests them to move back. The video quickly began doing the rounds on social media, garnering mixed reactions online.
While some called Ranbir Kapoor ‘rude’ for misbehaving with paparazzi, others sided with him. Fans of the actor argued that the photographers need to maintain a respectable distance from the stars while taking their pictures.
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Celeb galore at Daadi Ki Shaadi screening
The screening of the film, headlined by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, turned into a glittering affair as members of the Kapoor family and several prominent faces from the film industry gathered to celebrate the film ahead of its release. The evening also saw the presence of Riddhima Kapoor, who joined her family in supporting Neetu Kapoor's latest project. Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain also attended the special event. Veteran actor Rekha added a touch of timeless elegance to the event. Known for her graceful appearances, Rekha's arrival was met with admiration as she greeted attendees and posed for photographs. Daadi Ki Shaadi is ‘a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love,’ and will hit the big screens on May 8.
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