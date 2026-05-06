Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Loses Cool At Paps For Crowding Alia Bhatt During Daadi Ki Shaadi Screening

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi on late Tuesday evening. The movie stars the actor's mother, Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor in pivotal roles. A video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from the movie screening has now gone viral online.

Ranbir Kapoor loses temper with paps

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived hand-in-hand at the venue of the Daadi Ki Shaadi film screening at Excel Office. The couple stepped out of their car and were instantly hounded by paparazzi members requesting to pose for them. While the couple usually obliges the photographers, this time the Ramayana actor asked them to maintain a distance.

In viral videos, Ranbir could be seen shielding Alia and making way for her in the wave of photographers. The proximity of the paparazzi made Ranbir feel uncomfortable, and he asked them to step back. He asked the media personnel if they wanted a proper couple photo of them. When the answer is affirmative, he requests them to move back. The video quickly began doing the rounds on social media, garnering mixed reactions online.

While some called Ranbir Kapoor ‘rude’ for misbehaving with paparazzi, others sided with him. Fans of the actor argued that the photographers need to maintain a respectable distance from the stars while taking their pictures.



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