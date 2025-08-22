Radha Ashtami 2025 Is On August 30 Or 31? Know When To Observe Radha Ashtami Vrat And Puja Rituals

Updated 22 August 2025 at 21:25 IST
Radha Ashtami is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the divine consort of Lord Krishna, who is considered a symbol of pure love and devotion. Radha Ashtami falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha in the Bhadrapada month. It is observed 15 days after Krishna Janmashtami and holds special significance among Vaishnavites and devotees of Lord Krishna.
On this special day, devotees worship Radharani with great enthusiasm and devotion. The day is also a celebration of the selfless and admirable bond of love between Radha and Krishna, and their holy union.
This year, Radha Ashtami will be observed on Sunday, August 31, 2025.
Madhayahna Kaal (auspicious time for worship) is from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Radha Ashtami is celebrated as a divine day because it marks the appearance of Radharani on earth. Goddess Radha is the personification of divine love and devotion, and her bhakti (devotion) towards Lord Krishna is unparalleled. She is believed to be the spiritual energy of Lord Krishna, also known as Shakti.
According to the old scriptures and Hindu mythologies, King Vrishabhanu travelled to Jamuna to bathe and found a baby girl floating in a vibrant golden lotus with Sahastra (1000 petals). When the king returned to his palace with the baby, his wife, Kirtida, was delighted. She was shocked to see that the girl was blind. On the other side, Yoashoda, the mother of Krishna, found that her best friend, Kirtida, had a baby. She quickly came to see the girl with the baby Krishna. When the baby Krishna crawled up to the cradle, pulled himself up, and looked at the baby girl, miraculously, she opened her eyes to everyone's delight.
This story highlights the divine and transcendental relationship between Krishna and Radharani, and the immeasurable joy and devotion that their presence brings to the hearts of their devotees.
Step 1: Place the idol of Radha Krishna on the cleaned plank.
Step 2: Bathe the idol with panchamrit, a holy mixture of milk, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and Ganga water.
Step 3: Decorate the idol with fresh flowers, new garments, and intricate jewellery.
Step 4: Offer bhog, like sweetened food, fruits, and other sweets, to the deities.
Step 5: Light a lamp, preferably one that burns pure desi ghee.
Step 6: Perform aarti with incense and recite auspicious Vedic mantras and hymns, with the Radha Gayatri Mantra particularly revered.
