Raksha Bandhan 2021: Best Gifting Ideas To Make Your Sister Smile

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival celebrated to cherish the bond between brothers and sisters. This year, the day will be celebrated on August 22 when sisters will tie Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers and pray for their long life and happiness, and in turn the brothers will promise to protect them against evil influences. Brothers are also supposed to give gifts to their sisters along with the promise they make. Here are a few gift ideas that you can present to your sister.

Chocolate bouquet

To make the celebration a little sweet, gift your sister a chocolate bouquet with their favorite chocolates in them. Since most of the girls love chocolate, this will be one of the best gifts for your sister.

Cosmetics

Girls love cosmetic products be it lipsticks, nail polish, or eyeliners. This can be a great gift for your sister. Select from some of the top brands of cosmetics like Maybelline, Lakme, or Davidoff to make it more special.

Women accessories

Your sister can never get upset when gifted footwear, jewellery or skin-care items. A bunch of accessories too can bring a big smile on your sister's face.

Personalised frames

Personalised alphabet frames make for amazing gifting items. So, to bring a smile to your sister's face, collect all the photos you have of her childhood till now and get them all framed in this alphabet frame. Your sister will love this gift.

Handbags

Handbags are women's favorite accessories and so they can be a great Raksha Bandhan gift. There are a variety of handbags that you can find in the market. The types of handbags that are available are Shoulder Bag, Satchel, Sling Bag, Quilted Bag, and many more.

Headphones

To give a tech touch to the Raksha Bandhan gift, give your sister a trendy headphone. Figure out which headphones to gift within your budget.

Perfume

A wide range of perfumes are available in the market from brands namely Dior, Versace, or Bath and Body Works that can be a great gift idea as women love to smell nice. Find a decent perfume and gift your sister.

DIY gift

Handmade gifts are women's weakness. Your sisters' hearts will melt if you gift her something that has a personal touch considering the thought process, and hard work you have put into it.

(Image credit: PTI/UNSPLASH/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)