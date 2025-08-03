Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 3 August 2025 at 15:26 IST

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Fun And Heartwarming Tips To Celebrate Rakhi At Home

Raksha Bandhan emphasises the bond between siblings, and families celebrate the festival with puja and food. Know More Here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Raksha Bandhan 2025
Raksha Bandhan 2025 | Image: Freepik

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Many people will celebrate Raksha Bandhan at home. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on  August 9. The festival emphasises the bond between siblings, and families celebrate the festival with puja and food.

To make your day more special at home, here are some tips to make your festivities fun-filled and frolic.

Plan the puja ceremony

Represenation of photo from Pinterest

Gather necessary items like rakhi, diya, sweets and a puja thali. You can decorate the puja space with beautiful, fresh flowers, rangoli and photos of you and your family.

Decorate your home

Represenation of photo from Pinterest

Create a festive atmosphere with colourful rangolis, torans and fairy lights. To add a unique touch, you can theme-adjust your decorations, like in traditional Indian or modern minimalist styles.

Prepare delicious food

Represenation of photo from Pinterest

Cook a special meal or bake traditional sweets together as a family activity. You can also prepare a festive thali with sweets, snacks and drinks.

Plan fun activities

Represenation of photo from Pinterest

To make your day fun and exciting, you can engage in fun activities like watching old family videos, playing games or sharing childhood stories.

READ MORE: Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance And Vidhi To Celebrate The Festival

Personalise gifts

Represenation of photo from Pinterest

Consider personalised gifts like handmade rakhis, photo albums or customised hampers. These kinds of gifts should reflect your siblings’ interests and needs.
 

Published 3 August 2025 at 15:26 IST