Raksha Bandhan 2025: Fun And Heartwarming Tips To Celebrate Rakhi At Home

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Many people will celebrate Raksha Bandhan at home. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on August 9. The festival emphasises the bond between siblings, and families celebrate the festival with puja and food.

To make your day more special at home, here are some tips to make your festivities fun-filled and frolic.

Plan the puja ceremony

Gather necessary items like rakhi, diya, sweets and a puja thali. You can decorate the puja space with beautiful, fresh flowers, rangoli and photos of you and your family.

Decorate your home

Create a festive atmosphere with colourful rangolis, torans and fairy lights. To add a unique touch, you can theme-adjust your decorations, like in traditional Indian or modern minimalist styles.

Prepare delicious food

Cook a special meal or bake traditional sweets together as a family activity. You can also prepare a festive thali with sweets, snacks and drinks.

Plan fun activities

To make your day fun and exciting, you can engage in fun activities like watching old family videos, playing games or sharing childhood stories.

Personalise gifts

