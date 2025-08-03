Raksha Bandhan 2025: Fun And Heartwarming Tips To Celebrate Rakhi At Home

Updated 3 August 2025 at 15:26 IST
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Many people will celebrate Raksha Bandhan at home. This year, the auspicious day will be observed on August 9. The festival emphasises the bond between siblings, and families celebrate the festival with puja and food.
Gather necessary items like rakhi, diya, sweets and a puja thali. You can decorate the puja space with beautiful, fresh flowers, rangoli and photos of you and your family.
Create a festive atmosphere with colourful rangolis, torans and fairy lights. To add a unique touch, you can theme-adjust your decorations, like in traditional Indian or modern minimalist styles.
Cook a special meal or bake traditional sweets together as a family activity. You can also prepare a festive thali with sweets, snacks and drinks.
To make your day fun and exciting, you can engage in fun activities like watching old family videos, playing games or sharing childhood stories.
Consider personalised gifts like handmade rakhis, photo albums or customised hampers. These kinds of gifts should reflect your siblings’ interests and needs.
Published 3 August 2025 at 15:26 IST