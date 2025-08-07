Raksha Bandhan 2025: Why Do Sisters Tie Rakhi On The Right Hand? Know The Significance And Cultural Importance | Image: X

In India, people celebrate each festival with specific customs and rituals, and Raksha Bandhan is no different. On this special day, sisters wear traditional clothes and prepare a Rakhi Thali. The Thali usually includes roli, rice, rakhi, sweets, and a small oil lamp. The sister begins by applying a tilak on her brother’s forehead, then performs an aarti, ties the rakhi, and feeds him sweets. But have you ever wondered why the rakhi is always tied on the right hand and not the left?

Why is the sister tying the Rakhi on right hand?

Many spiritual websites say that, in Hindu culture, the right hand holds greater significance than the left. Sisters tie a rakhi on their brother’s right wrist as a symbolic act of love and prayer for his well-being.

However, according to scriptures, men and unmarried girls should tie the Rakshasutra on their right hand, while married women should tie the Kalava on their left. When tying the Kalava, they should keep that hand’s fist closed and place the other hand on their head.

According to Nadi Shashtra, the human body has three Nadis – Pingala, Sushumna, and Ida. The Pingala Nadi runs along the right side of the body. Tying a Rakhi on the right hand is believed to boost a brother’s efficiency, energy, and strength, enhancing his abilities.

Ayurvedic science also says the right hand controls the Kapha, Pitta, and Vata doshas. When a sister ties a Rakhi on her brother’s right hand, it helps balance these elements, leading to happiness and overall well-being.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2025?