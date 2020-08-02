Raksha Bandhan Wishes And Messages You Could Send To Your Sibling On This Occasion

Raksha Bandhan is an occasion for celebrating the everlasting bond between brothers and sisters. This is a day when siblings come together with great joy and fervour to celebrate the day. Traditionally on this day, sisters tie a sacred thread around the wrist of their brothers and in exchange seek his safety. They also exchange gifts and indulge some sweet banter by feeding each other special dishes and sweets.

The festival is being held this year on August 3, 2020, (Thursday). And if you're planning to surprise your sibling by sending them lovely wishes on this auspicious day, here's are some Raksha Bandhan wishes, quotes, and messages you can exchange with your sibling. Take a look.

Raksha Bandhan wishes

I will always be there for you whenever you need me. Sending you lots of love and good wishes! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

On this Rakhi, let’s bring back the lively spirit of childhood, play pranks with each other and become that wacky sibling we were always. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

We disagree. We fight. We argue. But my love for you is eternal. Happy Raksha Bandhan to you dear sister.

I pray to God that our love for each other keeps growing year after year. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

You are my best friend who has always been there for me. I know that whenever I need you, you will always be there for me. Thank you for all the love, care and support! Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Dearest sister, first of all, a very "Happy Raksha Bandhan". This Raksha Bandhan I promise I will always hold your back, whenever you turn back, You will find me always.

My little sister, I don't know how life will take a turn but I promise you, the place you hold in my heart no one ever will replace. !!Happy Raksha Bandhan sis!!

Sending you a thread of love which will bind our heart and life and makes our bond of togetherness stronger. Happy Raksha Bandhan! Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan!!

In every phase of my life, you have always supported and loved me. This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to do the same for you and will always stand by your side no matter what. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

A brother is the best friend you receive from the universe. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

I feel very blessed to have such a caring and loving brother like you. Thanks for always being there for me. Wishing you a very blissful Raksha Bandhan.

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

Our bond of love is forever. No one can listen and understand me like you do dear sister. Thanks for being the most amazing friend and a dear sister. Thanks for caring about me like a mother and love me the most. I am very grateful to have you in my life.

No one can love, respect, tease, protect and understand me as you do my good-looking brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan my brother!!! This Raksha Bandhan, I promise to you that I will never leave to tease you, but whenever you need me in difficult times, I will always be there by your side to protect & support you.

This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to give my handsome brother good health, long life, the world of happiness, positivity, peace and all that he desires for. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my lovely brother!!

