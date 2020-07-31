Ishaan Khatter's 'A Suitable Boy' To Be Screened At Toronto International Film Festival

Ishaan Khatter's series A Suitable Boy got stunning reviews after its premiere in the UK. The audience loved Ishaan Khatter's performance as Maan Kapoor in the series. The series has managed to grab the viewers attention since the first episode itself. A Suitable Boy achieved another milestone recently as the makers have now announced that A Suitable Boy will now showcase at the 45th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival 2020.

Ishaan's 'A Suitable Boy' to showcase at the Toronto International Film Festival 2020

A Suitable Boy's first two episodes will be shown at the closing ceremony of the Toronto International Film Festival 2020. The show premiered in the UK on July 26, 2020, and received praises from the audience. Ishaan Khatter's character in the show has currently been the talk of the town. The actor himself had mentioned how unpredictable and fun his character as Maan Kapoor was. He also said that he fell in love with his character from the show.

Tabu played the character of the courtesan SaeedaBai in A Suitable Boy and Ishaan's chemistry with the senior actor adds more colour to his fun character. Now with the news of the show being praised so much abroad, fans in India are eagerly waiting to watch Ishaan Khatter performance. The series will soon be releasing on Netflix. The show also stars actors like Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal and Ram Kapoor.

A Suitable Boy is based on a novel with the same name written by Vikram Seth. Set in 1951 in North India, it follows the coming of age of Lata and a spirited university student. The series is directed by Mira Nair, an Indian-American filmmaker.

On the professional front, Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in Khali Peeli alongside actor Ananya Panday. Khali Peeli is a romantic action film helmed by Maqbool Khan. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik along with the two leads. Ishaan Khatter will also be seen in an action comedy film Phone Bhoot along with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror-comedy film will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

