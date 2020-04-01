Ram Navmi Status In Hindi To Send To All Your Near And Dear Ones On This Auspicious Day

Ram Navmi is a Hindu festival that falls in the time of spring and celebrates the birthday of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is considered to be the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. The festival commemorates the birth of Lord Ram to Kind Dashratha and his wife, Queen Kaushalya of Ayodhya. Ram Navmi will be celebrated with utmost devotion in the entire nation on April 2, 2020.

Ram Navmi is celebrated by reading tales from the Ramayana

Ram Navmi is usually a part of the spring Navratri. The day is celebrated by reading stories from the Ram Katha or Ramayana. There is also a lot of bhajan and kirtan amidst huge fanfare on this day. On this auspicious day, here are some Ram Navmi status in Hindi which you can forward to your near and dear ones.

Here are some Ram Navmi status in Hindi which depicts the divinity of this day perfectly

राम नवमी के दिन श्रीराम ने लिया था अवतार,

बुराइयों से लड़ने के लिए,

इसलिए इस दिन को सार्थक बनाएं,

अपने अंदर के अहंकारी रावण को मिटाएं,

राम नवमी 2020 की शुभकामनाएं

नवमी तिथि मधुमास पुनीता,

शुक्‍ल पक्ष अभिजीत नव प्रीता,

मध्‍य दिवस अति शीत न घामा,

पवन काल लोक विश्रामा।

राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

मंगल भवन अमंगल हारी,

द्रवउ सो दसरथ अजिर बिहारी।

राम सिया राम, सिया राम,

जय जय राम!

शुभ राम नवमी 2020, हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

अयोध्या के वासी राम,

रघु कुल के कहलाए राम,

पुरुषो में हैं उत्तम राम,

सदा जपो श्री राम का नाम !

राम नवमी की शुभकामनाएं

राम नाम का महत्व जो न जाने,

वो अज्ञानी अभागा है,

जिसके दिल में राम बसे हैं,

वो सुखद जीवन का सौभाग्य पाता है।

Ram Navmi 2020

राम जी की ज्योति से नूर मिलता है,

सबके दिलों को सूरुर मिलता है,

जो भी जाता है राम के द्वार,

कुछ न कुछ जरुर मिलता है,

Happy Ram Navmi 2020

शांति अमन के इस देश से अब

बुराई को मिटाना होगा

आतंकी रावण का दहन करने

आज फिर से श्री राम को आना होगा

राम नवमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

