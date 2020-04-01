Ram Navami Wishes In English That You Can Send To Your Friends & Family

Every year, Ram Navmi is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and joy. But this year, it will be tough as the whole country is under lockdown. This has led everyone to stay home and celebrate the festival at an individual level. So this year we can celebrate the festival online.

You can celebrate it by sharing Ram Navami Wishes in English to your friends and family. Ram Navami Wishes in English can be sent to your boss, close acquaintances, and family. Here are a few Ram Navami Wishes in English that you can send to your friends.

Ram Navami wishes in English

"May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on you and your Family I wish joy, harmony and prosperity on Ram Navmi for you and your family."

"Rama for you should mean the path he trod, The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down, They are eternal and timeless. Happy Ram Navami!"

"With gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami!"

"Here is Hoping that Lord Rama Bestows happiness and prosperity in your life And Brightens it with his divine blessings. Happy Ram Navami"

"May Divine Blessings Of Peace And Virtue. Shower On You On Ram Navami & Always!!"

"Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama the 7th incarnation of the Dashavataras Of Vishnu!! Happy Ram Navami!"

"May Lord Ram shower his divine blessings on you and your family. I wish you prosperity, joy and harmony on Ram Navami."

"I Wish Joy, Harmony And Prosperity On Ram Navami For You And Your Family Wishes On Ram Navami."



Ram Navami wishes in English (pictures)

Image Sources: Imagegallary.com

