Rama Navami 2026: March 26 Or 27? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi And More

Rama Navami 2026: It is one of the auspicious days for Hindus as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The day falls on Navami Tithi during the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Annually, it is celebrated on the last day or the 10th day of Chaitra Navratri. However, this year, there is confusion between two dates, March 26 and March 27. Generally, Hindu festivals are celebrated according to Odia Tithi, and as per that, Rama Navami falls on March 27.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Rama Navami 2026: Shubh Muhurat

Rama Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:31 AM to 01:57 PM

Rama Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:44 PM

Navami Tithi Begins - 11:48 AM on March 26, 2026

Advertisement

Navami Tithi Ends - 10:06 AM on March 27, 2026

Rama Navami 2026: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, King Dashrath performed Aswamegha Yagya for putra prapti (son's birth). He performed the puja on the advice of Maha Rishi Vashishth. After the puja, his three wives drank kheer and soon gave birth to four sons. His first wife, Kaushalya, gave birth to Lord Rama. He was the eldest son of the king. His birth anniversary is known as Ram Navami, and is celebrated all over the country with great grandeur. The devotees believe that Lord Rama is a symbol of truth, bravery, courage, and righteousness.

Advertisement

(A representative image | Freepik)

Ayodhya is the birthplace of Lord Rama, and Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya are remarkable. On this day, devotees come to Ayodhya from far-flung places to offer prayers to Lord Rama. After taking a holy dip in the river Sarayu, devotees visit Ram Mandir to seek his blessings.

Rama Navami 2026: Puja Vidhi

On this day, wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh, clean clothes.

Clean your home temple and bathe the idol of Lord Rama.

Offer flowers, dhup and chant mantras or Ramcharitmanas Path at home.

Conclude the puja with Lord Rama's aarti.