Ramadan 2023: Iftar Timings And Fasting Hours In India

Ramadan is a significant period of time for Muslims throughout the globe. During Ramadan also known as Ramzan, the Islamic community practices austerity by undergoing fasting. While the practice is based on the expression of one’s faith in the Lord, it is also a pursuit of inner spiritual peace.

Also referred to as Ramzan or Ramazan, the festival is one of great enthusiasm and fervour. Being the ninth month in the Islamic Lunar Calendar, Ramadan is observed through the practice of Roza (fasting). Starting on March 22, 2023, in India and coming to a close on April 21, 2023, the timings for Sehri (the beginning of the fasting period) and Iftar (the ending of the fasting period) are crucial for the rightful following of Rozas. Here are the timings for Sehri and Iftar for each Indian city:

City Sehri Iftar Mumbai 05:29 am 06:50 pm Delhi 05:06 am 06:35 pm Chennai 05:02 am 06:20 pm Hyderabad 05:08 am 06:30 pm Bangalore 05:13 am 06:35 pm Ahmedabad 05:29 am 06:52 pm Kolkata 04:26 am 05:48 pm Pune 05:26 am 06:49 pm Jaipur 05:13 am 06:41 pm Lucknow 04:52 am 06:19 pm Kanpur 04:55 am 06:22 pm Indore 05:16 am 06:41 pm Patna 04:37 am 06:02 pm Ludhiana 05:09 am 06:41 pm Chandigarh 05:06 am 06:37 pm New Delhi 05:06 am 06:35 pm Amritsar 04:33 am 05:58 pm Jodhpur 05:25 am 06:52 pm Gurugram 05:07 am 06:36 pm Noida 05:05 am 06:34 pm Kolhapur 05:25 am 06:47 pm Ajmer 05:18 am 06:46 pm Jammu 05:12 am 06:45 pm Patiala 05:08 am 06:38 pm

Do’s and Don’ts during Ramadan 2023

The Sehri and Iftar timings are highly dependent upon where does one live. Following the sunrise and sunset timings, one must consume food and drinks prior to the sunrise and remain fasting throughout the day. After the sun sets, meals and drinks can again be consumed. During Ramadan, it is also not encouraged to consume, smoke or partake in illicit substances. Intimate relations are also avoided during this phase, as these activities act as deterrents to the achievement of taqwa. Interestingly, Ramadan also starts at least 10 to 12 days before its former timeline, since it follows the Islamic lunar calendar.