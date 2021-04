Ramadan Time-table For 2021, Here Are Timings For Sehri And Iftar

The holy month for Muslims, known as Ramadan, commenced in India on April 14, 2021, with people gearing up for a month of fasting, referred to as Roza. The month of Ramadan will end on May 12, or May 13, 2021, depending on the lunar calendar and sighting of the moon. While observing the fast, one shouldn't eat anything while the sun is shining. The predawn meal is referred to as suhur or sehri, and the nightly feast that breaks the fast is called iftar. Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, and its observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days. Here is everything you need to know about the Ramadan calendar for this year.

Ramadan time table 2021

According to a report by Islamic Finder, here are the timings for Sehri and Iftar during Ramadan 2021. Wishing all the readers Ramadan Mubarak.

April 14, Wednesday – 04:35 am and 06:47 pm

April 15, Thursday – 04:34 am and 06:48 pm

April 16, Friday – 04:33 am and 06:48 pm

April 17, Saturday – 04:31 am and 06:49 pm

April 18, Sunday – 04:30 am and 06:49 pm

April 19, Monday – 04:29 am and 06:50 pm

April 20, Tuesday – 04:28 am and 06:50 pm

April 21, Wednesday – 04:26 am and 06:51 pm

April 22, Thursday – 04:25 am and 06:52 pm

April 23, Friday – 04:24 am and 06:52 pm

April 24, Saturday – 04:23 am and 06:53 pm

April 25, Sunday – 04:22 am and 06:53 pm

April 26, Monday – 04:21 am and 06:54 pm

April 27, Tuesday – 04:19 am and 06:55 pm

April 28, Wednesday – 04:18 am and 06:55 pm

April 29, Thursday – 04:17 am and 06:56 pm

April 30, Friday – 04:16 am and 06:56 pm

May 01, Saturday – 04:15 am and 06:57 pm

May 02, Sunday – 04:14 am and 06:58 pm

May 03, Monday – 04:13 am and 06:58 pm

May 04, Tuesday – 04:12 am and 06:59 pm

May 05, Wednesday – 04:11 am and 06:59 pm

May 06, Thursday – 04:10 am and 07:00 pm

May 07, Friday – 04:09 am and 07:01 pm

May 08, Saturday – 04:08 am and 07:01 pm

May 09, Sunday – 04:07 am and 07:02 pm

May 10, Monday – 04:06 am and 07:02 pm

May 11, Tuesday – 04:05 am and 07:03 pm

May 12, Wednesday – 04:04 am and 07:04 pm

May 13, Thursday – 04:03 am and 07:04 pm

