Ravan Dahan In Gurgaon And Things To Do Amid The Dussehra Celebrations

The celebrations of Dussehra will soon be upon us and the 'Ravan Dahan' is something that most people wait for eagerly. Thus here is a list of Ravan Dahan in Gurgaon that you may choose to visit with your family during this festive season. Along with that, the list also provides a few “Dussehra Celebration near me” section where you can plan out other things to do after Ravan Dahan in Gurgaon.

Ravan Dahan in Gurgaon and Dussehra celebration near me

Leisure Valley

The Leisure valley is situated at Sector 29 area in Gurgaon. This park offers a great view to watch Ravan Dahan in Gurgaon. One can freely roam around the vast vicinity of the place while the initial set up for the Ravan Dahan Gurgaon takes place.

Where- 287, NH 8, Sector 29, Gurugram, Haryana 122021

Time- 5:00 pm onwards

DLF Phase 5

This place is considered to be as one of the most famous spots for Ravan Dahan in Gurgaon. This place offers an amazing line up of folk dances along with a variety of kid’s activities. This place also offers delicious street food which one can enjoy amid the celebrations.

Where- Place-DLF Club Vita, Central Lawn, DLF Park Place, Gurgaon

Time- 5:00 pm onwards

Gaushala Dussehra Mela

The Gaushala Dussehra Mela is considered to have one of the biggest Ravan Dahan events in Gurgaon. This place is known to light up a firework shows which adds a special ambience to the entire Ravan Dahan experience. The celebrations here are done on a vast scale and thus is considered as one of the must-visited places for anyone who would want to experience Ravan Dahan in Gurgaon.

Where- Gaushala Grounds, Near Old Gurgaon Bus Stand, Gurgaon.

Time- 5:00 pm onwards

New Colony

The New Colony area in Gurgaon is famous for a number of things and Ravan Dahan is one of them. Besides that, one can also enjoy a whole Ramlila play during the ceremony. New Colony is also famous for its massive 100 feet tall Hanuman statue that towers over the place.

Where- Dussehra Ground, New Colony, Gurgaon.

Time- 5:00 pm onwards

Palam Vihar

Palam Vihar is one of the places in Gurgaon that receives a number of tourists who wish to watch the Ravan Dahan. This place is quite famous and a number of visitors flock to watch the Ramlila play here. The man who essays the role of Ravan in the Ramlila holds the record for playing the character for almost 30 years.

Where- Sri Durga Ram Lila Ground, Jacobpura, Gurgaon.

Time- 5:00 pm onwards

Disclaimer: Due to the ongoing pandemic, the places and timings listed above might be changed in the annual celebrations this year.