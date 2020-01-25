Republic Day Images That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends

Republic Day honours the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950 replacing the Government of India Act as the governing document of India. India is currently rolling up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on January 26. Republic Day celebrations are characterized by the parade at India Gate, Rajpath in the national capital. It is customary to have a foreign leader as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day Parade and this year in 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will be attending the event as the chief guest. Let's take a look at the Republic Day celebrations and Republic Day greetings:

India’s rich culture is portrayed on this day and the parade will start with the hoisting of the national flag by the President of India. The Parade showcasing India’s military might will be presided over by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. Along with President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministerial party colleagues along with politicians from various parties will attend the Parade. Regiments of Army, Navy, Air Force, police and paramilitary forces march along the Rajpath while India’s defence prowess is on display with latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems.

Tickets for the Republic Day 2020 are sold at various spots spread across Delhi. The tickets for the 71st R-Day parade are sold every year between January 7 to January 25. The tickets for the Beating Retreat ceremony can be purchased until January 28. Tickets are available at the counters in between 10 am-12.30 pm and 2 pm-4.30 pm. The Republic Day 2020 tickets will cost in the range of Rs. 20 to Rs. 500, depending upon the distance. The 71st Republic Day tickets worth ₹ 20 and ₹ 50 are for unreserved seats.

