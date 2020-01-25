Republic Day Wishes In English: Messsages And Quotes You Can Send To Your Loved-ones

India will celebrate its 71st Republic Day on January 26, 2020. The entire country celebrates the day with enthusiasm and patriotism. As part of the celebration, a grand military parade is organised in New Delhi that involves participants from the country’s Navy, Air Force, and Army. This historic event is observed every year with much enthusiasm and joy. Here are some messages and quotes in English, you can share on your Whatsapp or Facebook status. You could also send these quotes and messages to your near-and-dear ones. Check out below:

Republic Day messages to send:

It's 26th January today/ The Historical day to remember/ Our national heroes and freedom fighters/ Who suffered to give us a republic nation. Happy 26th January

Freedom in Mind, Faith in our heart, Memories in our souls, Let's salute the Nationa on Republic Day

India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams.

Our ancestors gave us a glorious past/ We need to create the future/ This Republic Day/ Lead the change and become a real Indian/ Jai Hind

Let us remember/ The golden Heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India. Happy Republic Day

Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...Into that heaven of freedom, my father, let my country awake. Happy Republic Day

READ | Assam: Security Tightened Ahead Of Republic Day

WATCH | Republic Day Parade Rehearsal In Keylong In Sub-zero Temperature

Republic day quotes for Whatsapp and Facebook status:

On this special day, let's promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve the heritage of our ethos and our treasure.

Freedom in the mind/ Strength in the words/ Pureness in our blood/ Pride in our souls/ Zeal in our hearts/ let's salute our India on Republic Day.

Let us pray for the prosperity and unity of our country on this Republic Day. As we remember those who fought to give us freedom. Vande Matram

One nation, one vision, one identity. No nation is perfect, it needs to be made perfect. Happy Republic Day.

Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation/ Let every parent instil in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. happy Republic day

Freedom is nothing but a chance to be better. happy Republic Day

READ | Rubaru Roshni Movie Review: Your Republic Day Will Be Incomplete If You Miss This Gem

READ | Jammu And Kashmir: Security Tightened In Srinagar Ahead Of Republic Day

(Disclaimer: The messages and quotes are taken from various secondary sources available online)

(Cover Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)