Beautiful Rumi Quotes For You To Start The Year On An Inspiring Note!

In the 13th century, Rumi was popular for his poems he had scripted in Persian. For the past seven centuries, Rumi has been described as the most popular poet and the best selling poet. His poems have been widely translated into many of the world’s languages and transposed into various formats.

5 best quotes by Rumi to start your New Year

Read From Malala To Greta: Quotes From 10 Powerful Women Who Defined The Decade

With us entering a new decade this year, let’s start it on a healthy note. Finding your passion is one thing but believing it and following it is another thing. However, nothing is possible without an inspiration that will help you in going on and on. Here are the top 5 inspirational quotes from the famous poet Rumi to start your year being inspired.

On the road to success, it is important to have people walk along with you to share a company. But, it is completely wrong to ask them to walk it for you. This quote by Rumi itself, explains that the road to success should be walked by you and nobody else.

Read 'Rumi Became Shiva': Ayan Mukerji Shares An ‘early Look Test’ Of Ranbir Kapoor From Brahmastra, Tags Alia Bhatt

This inspirational quote by Rumi is all it takes to rejuvenate your soul and start afresh.

Read From Imran Khan To Donald Trump: Here Are Some Memorable Political Quotes Of The Decade

There are days when we have constant fights going between our minds and our soul. This quote, however, explains to us to listen to what the soul says and make decisions accordingly.

Read Memorable 'Merry Christmas Quotes' For Sharing With Your Dear Ones