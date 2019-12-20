Memorable 'Merry Christmas Quotes' For Sharing With Your Dear Ones

There is something very magical about Christmas that encourages the people to forgive all their individual grievances and come together to celebrate in harmony. Authors and poets have also celebrated the festive spirit and have commemorated it in unforgettable phrases. Here are some profound Merry Christmas quotes that one can also use as Christmas messages while exchanging greetings.

The Best Christmas Quotes by Famous Authors

“Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance—each beautiful, unique and too soon gone” – By Deborah Whipp

This beautiful Christmas quote talks about the beauty and transience of Christmas. The holidays are around for a really short time, and one is always left hoping for a few more days of Christmas.

"Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold; everything is softer and more beautiful." – By Norman Vincent Peale

Yet another quote that fits perfectly as Christmas wishes. The magic and charm of Christmas are beautifully captured in this quote- one can almost feel how the world just becomes completely enchanted when the spirit of Christmas comes around.

"Love came down at Christmas; love all lovely, love divine; Love was born at Christmas, Stars and angels gave the sign." – By Christina G. Rossetti

Christmas signifies the birth and advent of love in the world. This quote by Christina Rossetti talks about how important and intrinsic love is to the spirit of Christmas, and how the birth of the Saviour introduced love and joy into this world.

"Christmas is the gentlest, loveliest festival of the year — and yet, for all that, when it speaks, its voice has strong authority." – By W. J. Cameron

Yes, Christmas might be the times of celebration and merrymaking, but one should not forget the message behind the festivities- the call of peace and harmony in the world. This is the “authority” of Christmas- no matter how and where it is celebrated in the world, it is the perfect example of how these holidays can unite people all over the world in a spirit of peace and prayer.

"The only blind person at Christmas time is he who has not Christmas in his heart." – By Helen Keller

This is one of the most profound messages of Christmas. Christmas is not just about the outward shows of exuberance. It is mostly about having Christmas in one’s heart. It is more important for one to believe in the true message and call of Christmas, rather than participate in its displays of celebrations.

"Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." – By Hamilton Wright Mabi

This is another quote about the loveliness that comes with yuletide. The blessed season of Christmas unites people with love and care, one that cannot be found at other times.