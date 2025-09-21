Sarva Pitri Amavasya 2025: Know The Exact Date, Subh Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Pitri Paksha Final Day

Sarva Pitri Amavasya 2025: Sarva Pitru Amavasya, aka Mahalaya Amavasya, marks the final day of the Pitru Paksha. Observed on Amavasya, the new moon day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu lunar calendar, this day carries deep spiritual and cultural significance. It concludes the rituals performed for the peace and liberation of departed souls.

Date and Muhurat

Amavasya Tithi begins on September 21 at 12:16 AM and ends on September 22 at 01:23 AM.

Kutup Muhurat is from 11:50 AM to 12:38 PM.

Rohina Muhurat is from 12:38 PM to 01:27 PM.

Aparahna Kaal is from 01:27 PM to 03:53 PM.

What is the significance of Sarva Pitri Amavasya?

Pitri Paksha is a 15-day period dedicated to honouring the ancestors or forefathers.

The Amavasya (no moon day) in the month of Ashwina, which falls during Pitru Paksha, is called Sarva Pitri Amavasya. People who could not perform Shraddha on their ancestors’ specific tithi can do so on this day, which is why it is named “Sarva” Pitri Amavasya.

In Hindu tradition, this day holds great importance, as it is believed that after 15 days, ancestors leave the earth and return to Pitru Loka.

The Garuda Purana highlights that Shraddha Paksha, the period when ancestors visit the earth, holds special significance in Hinduism.

Know Sarva Pitri Amavasya rituals

Tarpan: This ritual involves offering water mixed with sesame seeds. It is performed at sacred rivers, ponds, or even at home, using water blended with sesame seeds, barley, and kusha grass while chanting mantras.

Pind Daan: Rice balls, made from rice and barley flour, are offered to help souls detach from earthly ties.

Shraddha Puja: Carry out Shraddha rituals under the guidance of a priest, chanting mantras to seek blessings.

Feeding Brahmins and the poor: Prepared food, fruits, and sweets are offered to Brahmins or priests, symbolising ancestors. Later, the food is donated to the needy and given to cows, birds, and other animals.

Charity and donations: Offering donations, clothes, or grains in memory of ancestors brings spiritual merit.