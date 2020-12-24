Save Mart Christmas Hours 2020: Know If The Supermarket Is Open This Year

Save Market Supermarkets is a grocery store operator in the United States of America. It is also known as The Save Mart Companies, and it owns and runs stores under the names of S-Mart Foods, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, and Lucky. The stores are situated in northern California and northern Nevada. They are quite busy during the festival season.

Save Mart Christmas Hours 2020

Save Mart has different days off depending on the holiday. There are some holidays when the stores are open for a limited time period, called Save Mart holiday hours. As the holiday season has arrived, the question 'is Save Mart open on Christmas?' is rising as people want to know about Save Mart Christmas hours this year so they can shop last minute during the festival and have a Merry Christmas 2020.

Is Save Mart open on Christmas 2020?

Most Save Mart stores are closed on Friday, December 25, Christmas this year. So, there are no Save Mart Christmas hours in 2020. There have been times when the stores had opened for a reduced working time as Save Mart holiday hours. Generally, the reduced working hours are from 6 am to 5 pm.

On December 24, 2020, i.e. Thursday, Christmas Eve, Save Mart holiday hours are provided. The stores would open at 6 am and shut down at 7 pm. The day after Christmas, i.e. Saturday, December 26, 2020, the supermarkets will be working at regular hours, 6 am to 12 am.

As Christmas Day is one of the biggest festivals around the world, most shops stay close on the day. But, there are also other holidays when supermarkets are shut down. However, Save Mart is open on most holidays. Know Save Mart holiday hours in 2020.

New Year's Day - 6:00 AM-12:00 AM

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day) - Open

Valentine's Day - Open

Presidents Day - Open

Mardi Gras Fat - Open

St. Patrick's Day - Open

Good Friday - Open

Easter Sunday - Open

Easter Monday - Open

Cinco de Mayo - Open

Mother's Day - Open

Memorial Day - Open

Father's Day - Open

Independence Day (4th of July) - Open

Labor Day - Open

Columbus Day - Open

Halloween - Open

Veterans Day - Open

Thanksgiving Day - 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Black Friday - Open

Christmas Eve - 6:00AM-7:00PM

Christmas Day - Closed

Day After Christmas (Dec. 26) - Open

New Year's Eve - 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Daily hours can vary depending on the store and locality. Pharmacy timing can also be different. Some stores could open late and/or close early on holidays. There are several places where online orders can also be given. The information is provided by holidaysshoppinghours.com.