Prince Harry Mistaken As 'salesman' By Kid While Christmas Shopping: Reports

According to the People, on December 2, 2020, Prince Harry was mistaken for a salesman while shopping for a Christmas Tree with wife Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Meghan were out for Christmas tree shopping for their new home in California. The royal couple planned to keep their outing ‘low-key’. The staff member tweeted about the incident on his Twitter handle.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan out for Christmas tree shopping

Also read: 'Drive For Truth': Prince Harry Welcomes Investigation Into Diana's 1995 Interview

As per reports by Style Caster, the couple was able to shop without drawing attention and the duo hoped for the same as they decided to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in the month of January 2020. In the now-deleted tweet, the staff member of the store wrote that it was anti-climactic, but a very interesting experience. He informed that there was one family and their little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked there not knowing who he was. Harry and Meghan were shopping near their mansion in Montecito. The shop’s name is said to be Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Trees & Pumpkin Patch in Santa Barbara, according to The Sun.

Also read: Prince Harry Marks UK's Remembrance Day In LA To Honour Armistice Of World War I

Prince Harry and Meghan are parents to19-month-old son named Archie. The duo reportedly plans to spend their Christmas with Archie at their home in California. This will make the second consecutive year that the couple will break royal tradition for the holidays. Generally, Queen Elizabeth II invites everyone from the royal family to Sandringham Estate and during Christmas, the family joins for a royal procession to the Queen’s local church.

Last year, Harry and Meghan spent their festive holidays in Vancouver Island in Canada away from the royal family in the UK. Even Queen Elizabeth II will reportedly be celebrating Christmas in a different way as this will be her first Christmas away from Sandringham since the year 1987. She will remain at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip.

Also read: Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Turns On, With Virus Rules

Image Source: Sussexroyal Instagram

Also read: Prince Harry Says COVID-19 Is Punishment From Nature, Calls For Action On Climate Change

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.