Sawan 2025: Do’s and Don’ts To Observe For Lord Shiva’s Divine Grace

The auspicious month of Sawan has already begun on July 11, 2025, and will be concluded on August 9, 2025. The whole month is dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva. Devotees perform traditional rituals and poojas and offer their best to appease Lord Shiva's blessings.

However, many people still don’t know the right way of worshipping during the holy month. It is believed that there are multiple things that people should adopt during the month, some of which include a Sattvik lifestyle, maintaining cleanliness, reciting mantras, and practising meditation.

Here are the dos you should follow during this Sawan

Fasting: Experts in spirituality suggest that fasting is the best way to appease Lord Shiva’s blessings. Devotees observe fast during this month and carry out a variety of pooja rites. It not only helps in the best alignment of your spiritual journey but also offers a range of health benefits.

Adapting a Satvik Lifestyle: Devotees of Lord Shiva, especially during the Shrawan month, should adopt a satvik lifestyle, which helps in purifying the atmosphere and brings peace in life. Satvik Lifestyle includes eating the right food, having good habits, and avoiding any tamasic food and activities.

Maintain Cleanliness: During the month of Sawan, devotees should always keep in mind that they must preserve cleanliness and purity in their surroundings. Not only in the surroundings but also in the inner mind, which can be done by doing yoga, meditation, and chanting mantras.

Chanting Mantras: Reacting to mantras is one of the most powerful and important things during the holy month. This brings vibrational alignment to your offerings and enhances the purity of your fast.

Prayers and Meditation: During Sawan, especially on Mondays, one should practice meditation and attain calmness to become peaceful.

Here are the Don'ts that you should keep in mind during this Sawan

Avoid Tamsik Food: As per spiritual authorities to refrain from consuming any tamsik food items such as onions, garlic, eggs, and non-vegetarian foods. These foods are believed to be heat-inducing and can disrupt spiritual focus.

Avoid Alcohol: Spiritual believers allegedly advise to avoid alcohol and tobacco during Sawan, the holy month dedicated to the Lord. If you engage in such activities, it is considered that terrible luck will follow.

Maintain Celibacy: According to well-known sages, it's important to maintain celibacy throughout the auspicious month of Sheavan. By practising this, you can gain mastery over your senses and establish a sacred space for yourself.

Avoid Dairy Products: It is forbidden to consume curd, milk, and all dairy products during this whole month of Sawan, as these foods and beverages should be avoided.

No Negative Discussion: Experts always say to avoid any unpleasant, harsh and unwanted discussion while you are on your spiritual journey. In this way, during the entire month of Shravan, you can practice your inner sight on how to control yourself from being trapped in unnecessary talks that bring no growth and development.