Sawan 2025: Sacred Colours to Wear This Season to Seek Lord Shiva’s Blessings

Sawan is one of the most auspicious months in Hinduism. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe fasts, offering prayers to seek his blessing during the entire month.

In astrology, colours play a significant role in the spiritual journey. Different colours hold unique energies, which affect our vibrations. Wearing specific colours on each Monday of the Sawan can be beneficial, help boost the spiritual experience, and attract positive energy.

According to expert Amit Pradhan, CEO of Mahakaal and Reiki Grandmaster, he shared about the four auspicious colours that you should wear on the four days of Sawan 2025.

Here are the top 4 colours to wear this Sawan 2025

First Monday- White

During the first Monday of the Sawan season on July 14, the expert advised wearing white. This colour holds the significance of peace, purity, and devotion, making it perfect for beginning your spiritual journey. Wearing white attire can help you feel calm and focused during your prayers and rituals.

Second Monday-Yellow

On the second Monday of July 21, wearing yellow will help you embrace a vibrant and cheerful energy. The colour yellow is associated with positivity, knowledge, and enlightenment. It can help you to uplift your spirits and bring a sense of joy and enthusiasm to your devotional practices.

Third Monday-Green

According to the expert, Pradha explained the concept of wearing green on the third day of Shrawan Mass, which comes on July 28, 2025. Green represents growth, renewal, and balance. It also helps you feel more connected to nature and inspires a sense of inner peace and stability.

Fourth Monday-Red

The final Monday of Sawan 2025 can be concluded with the dynamic and passionate energy of red. The colour red symbolises strength, power, and dedication.

"Wearing red can invigorate your spirit and reinforce your commitment to your spiritual path," Amit said.