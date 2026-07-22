Sawan 2026: When Is First Sawan Somwar? Know Date, Fasting Rules And Other Important Days
The holy month of Sawan will commence at the end of this month. According to Drik Panchang, Sawan will begin on July 30.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Devotees are already preparing for the arrival of the holy month of Sawan. The month, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is highly revered in Hinduism and usually coincides with the monsoon season in North India. As per the Hindu calendar, the month begins on the Pratipada date of the Krishna Paksha and ends on the full moon night of the month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati during this time, and it is believed to bring in good luck, fortune and harmonious relations. Considered an auspicious time for worship, prayer, and fasting, Sawan sees millions of devotees visiting Shiva temples, offering sacred items like water, milk, bilva (bel) leaves, dhatura, and white flowers.
Even in the auspicious month, Monday holds special significance. Known as Sawan Somwar, devotees fast on Mondays dedicated to Lord Shiva. The fast is observed by both men and women, with many unmarried women believing it helps them seek an ideal life partner, while married devotees pray for the well-being of their families.
When does Sawan start in 2026?
As per Drik Panchang, Sawan will begin on July 30 this year and will conclude on August 28. Consequentally, Sawan Somwar are as follows:
First Sawan Somwar: August 3, 2026
Second Sawan Somwar: August 10, 2026
Third Sawan Somwar: August 17, 2026
Fourth Sawan Somwar: August 24, 2026
Sawan Somwar fasting rules
Devotees generally begin the day with an early morning bath and wear clean or light-coloured clothes before offering prayers to Lord Shiva. During the puja, Shivlings are traditionally offered water, milk, honey, curd, ghee, bilva leaves, sandalwood paste, white flowers, and fruits.
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Many devotees observe a nirjala fast (without food and water), while others consume only fruits, milk, and vrat-friendly foods such as sabudana, makhana, and singhara flour preparations. It is also customary to chant the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, Om Namah Shivaya, or recite the Shiv Chalisa during the day.