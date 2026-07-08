Sawan 2026: When Will Kanwar Yatra Begin? Know Dates, Significance, Ritual And Routes

Kanwar or Kawad Yatra is one of the sacred parades devotees perform during the holy month of Sawan. Most commonly, men travel to Lord Shiva's sacred temples in Haridwar, Varanasi and Baidyanath Dham, among others, to fetch holy water for abhishekam on the Shivalinga. They walk for days and conclude their journey on Sawan Shivratri. This year, Sawan will begin on July 30 and conclude on August 28 with Raksha Bandhan.

Kawad Yatra 2026: Dates

The Kawad Yatra will begin on July 30 and conclude on August 11.

Chaturdashi Tithi:

Begins: 07:11 PM on August 11, 2026

Ends: 06:15 PM on August 12, 2026

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Shivaratri Puja Timings:

Nishita Kaal Puja: 12:06 AM to 12:47 AM, August 12 (Duration: 41 minutes)

Shivaratri Parana Time: 05:32 AM, August 12 (Time to break the fast)

Ratri Prahar Puja Timings:

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First Prahar: 07:22 PM to 09:53 PM (August 11)

Second Prahar: 09:53 PM to 12:24 AM (August 12)

Third Prahar: 12:24 AM to 02:56 AM (August 12)

Fourth Prahar: 02:56 AM to 05:27 AM (August 12)

Kawad Yatra 2026: Significance

Kawad Yatra is one of the sacred rituals that is performed by devotees, especially in North India. The word "Kawad" refers to people carrying a bamboo pole on their shoulder, which has bottles filled with Ganga water on either side. Such devotees are called Kanwariyas.

They begin their journey from their house to collect Ganga water and take that to Lord Shiva's temple near their home to do abhishek. This yatra takes days to complete. There are four types of kawad yatra - Samanya Kawad, Daak Kawad Yatra, Kadhi Kawad and Dandi Kawad.

Types of Kawad Yatra

Samanya Kawad: It is the most common yatra performed by devotees where they are supposed to walk or travel at a consistent pace with their kawad and bathe the Shiva linga with ganga jal at sacred Shiva temples.

Daak Kawad Yatra: Devotees run or walk back at a fast pace to offer gangajal. It is considered one of the toughest yatras.

Kadhi Kawad: It is a quite strict form where devotees do not keep their kawad on the ground even while resting or sleeping.

Dandi Kawad: It is also a strict yatra where the devotees do Sashtang dandvat after each step.

Kawad Yatra 2026: Rituals

To perform the yatra, one has to be disciplined and religious. One should start their journey from their home to collect the holy water and then return home to offer the holy water to the Shiva linga on Sawan Shivaratri. During this, devotees wear saffron clothes and keep chanting "Har har Mahadev" and other Shiva mantras throughout the journey. A lot of people also observe a fast, refraining from eating tamsik food.

Kawad Yatra 2026: Routes

During this period, devotees travel by foot, bicycle, or other means from various sacred ghats, primarily in Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in Uttarakhand, as well as Sultanganj in Bihar, to collect the holy Ganga Jal to offer to Lord Shiva. Major routes are as follows:

Haridwar – Neelkanth Mahadev: Devotees collect holy water from Haridwar and perform abhishek at the sacred Lord Shiva temple in Neelkanth.