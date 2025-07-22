Sawan Shivaratri 2025: When Is Shravana Shivratri? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi, Significance And More About This Festival

Sawan Shivaratri 2025: Also known as Masik Shivaratri or Masa Shivaratri, the festival falls on Chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha. Masik Shivratri falls in the month of Sawan and is considered highly auspicious. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast. They visit temples across India and perform Gangajal Abhishekam to seek his blessings. Sawan Shivaratri is mostly observed in North Indian states - Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, where the Purnimanta Lunar Calendar is followed. While states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where the Amanta Lunar Calendar is followed, observe Ashadha Shivaratri. This year, the festival will fall on July 23.

(A representative of Lord Shiva | Image: Freepik)

Sawan Shivaratri 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Sawan Shivaratri Date: July 23, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 04:39 AM on July 23

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on July 24

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:18 PM to 10:01 PM, July 23

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 10:01 PM to 12:45 AM, July 24

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:45 AM to 03:29 AM, July 24

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:29 AM to 06:13 AM, July 24

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:23 AM to 01:07 AM, July 24

Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:13 AM, July 24

Sawan Shivaratri 2025: Vrat Vidhi

Devotees who are planning to observe a fast are advised to eat only one meal a day before Sawan Shivaratri. Then, on Shivaratri, devotees should wake up early, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. They should take a Sankalp to observe fast and to consume food the next day.