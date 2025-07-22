Sawan Shivaratri 2025: When Is Shravana Shivratri? Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Vrat Vidhi, Significance And More About This Festival

Updated 22 July 2025 at 11:17 IST
Sawan Shivaratri 2025: Also known as Masik Shivaratri or Masa Shivaratri, the festival falls on Chaturdashi tithi during Krishna Paksha. Masik Shivratri falls in the month of Sawan and is considered highly auspicious. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and observe a fast. They visit temples across India and perform Gangajal Abhishekam to seek his blessings. Sawan Shivaratri is mostly observed in North Indian states - Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, where the Purnimanta Lunar Calendar is followed. While states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, where the Amanta Lunar Calendar is followed, observe Ashadha Shivaratri. This year, the festival will fall on July 23.
Sawan Shivaratri Date: July 23, 2025
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 04:39 AM on July 23
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on July 24
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:18 PM to 10:01 PM, July 23
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 10:01 PM to 12:45 AM, July 24
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:45 AM to 03:29 AM, July 24
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:29 AM to 06:13 AM, July 24
Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:23 AM to 01:07 AM, July 24
Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:13 AM, July 24
Devotees who are planning to observe a fast are advised to eat only one meal a day before Sawan Shivaratri. Then, on Shivaratri, devotees should wake up early, take a bath and wear fresh clothes. They should take a Sankalp to observe fast and to consume food the next day.
In the evening also devotees should also take a bath before performing puja. To note: Shiva Puja should be done during the night, and devotees are advised to break the fast the next day after taking a bath. They should break the fast in the given muhurat, which falls between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.
Published 22 July 2025 at 11:17 IST