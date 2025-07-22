Akshay Kumar Apologised And Returned My Phone: Fan Clarifies Actor's Viral Angry Video From London | WATCH

Akshay Kumar is grabbing the headlines after a video of him shouting at a fan recording him in London. The video went viral in no time, and people started slamming the actor for the same. Now, the fan who shot the video has shared the behind-the-scenes story and claimed that the actor later apologised to him. He took to his Instagram handle to share a video narrating what happened when Akshay called him out for recording him.

‘Sorry beta, I’m busy right now'

In the video, the user named Harryy can be heard revealing that he was standing at the signal on Oxford Street when he saw someone whom he thought to be Akshay Kumar. So he decided to follow him, to confirm. At first, he was recording from behind, and the moment he came in front, Akshay noticed and walked towards him. The actor snatched his phone and grabbed his hand. However, the moment he called out the actor's behaviour, Khiladi Kumar apologised and even had a friendly chat with him.

“He (Akshay Kumar) said, ‘Sorry beta, I’m busy right now, please don’t disturb me and don’t take my photo or video.’ I told him, ‘You could’ve said that politely. Now please give me my phone back.’ After that, Akshay Kumar returned my phone and asked me where I’m from and what I’m doing here. In the end, he even agreed to take a picture with me. There wasn’t any major issue between us. He was actually a really nice guy. He looked like he was only 35-40 years old," said the fan.

Akshay Kumar is currently in London on vacation with his wife, Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara.

What's next for Akshay Kumar?