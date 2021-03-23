Shaheed Diwas Quotes, Images And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

On this day, 90 years ago, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, the three revolutionary heroes of India lost their lives for the freedom of the nation. Shaheed Diwas is observed twice, once on January 30, for it was the day the father of our nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, and on March 23, for the Bravehearts who were hanged by the British on this day. India typically celebrates this day by paying a two-minute silence at 11 AM in memory of the Indian martyrs. Quotes of the freedom fighters are revived and relived so that nobody forgets their sacrifice. On this occasion, bring out the hero in you and share these powerful Shaheed Diwas images, quotes and wishes.

Shaheed Diwas Quotes, Wishes and Images

“The tyrant dies and his rule is over, the martyr dies and his rule begins.”

The presence of the nation stands on the foundation that has been laid on the lives of the freedom fighters. These martyrs sacrificed their lives to ensure that the future generation gets freedom from chains of slavery.

The martyr cannot be dishonoured. Every lash inflicted is a tongue of fame; every prison a more illustrious abode.

Martyrdom is a price one pays to ensure freedom for coming generations. Salute to all martyrs who ensured our freedom by sacrificing their lives.

They may torture my body, break my bones, even kill me. Then they will have my dead body, but not my obedience.

"I do believe that ideas ripen quickly when nourished by the blood of martyrs"

“Let us all be brave enough to die the death of a martyr, but let no one lust for martyrdom.” — Mahatma Gandhi

Oh, Lord! Grant me a hundred births in India. But grant me this, too, that each time I may give up my life in the service of the Motherland. – Ram Prasad Bismil

“Let’s salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our today.”

If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland. – Chandrashekhar Azad

These martyrs of patriotism gave their lives for an idea.

"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birthright of all. Labour is the real sustainer of the society." - Bhagat Singh

"They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

Images' Source: Shutterstock