Shakambhari Purnima 2021: Know Rituals And History Behind This Festival

Shakambhari Purnima 2021 will be celebrated on January 28, Thursday. On this day, Hindus worship Shakambhari Devi, an avatar of Goddess Durga, or "Shakti". On this day, devout Hindus pray to the almighty goddess for fertile earth filled with fruits, vegetables and food for everyone. Read till the end to find details about Shakambhari Purnima meaning, significance and the history of this festival.

Shakambhari Purnima meaning

Shakambhari, a Sanskrit word, means " the one who nourished mankind with vegetables and fruits". The word "Saag" means vegetables. Shakambhari Purnima meaning is “Purnima or full moon dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari”.

Shakambhari Purnima history

Shakambhari Purnima history can be found in ancient Hindu religious texts. According to Puranas, once an asur named Durgamasur was given a boon of possessing all four vedas. He hid the Vedas in an unknown place and deprived the saints, sages and gods of the knowledge. The sages became unable to perform Yagnas, and the gods started to lose their powers, As a result, the earth was in mayhem.

All of the gods and rishis prayed to Goddess Parvati for several days and nights to seek her intervention. The goddess listened to their prayers and took the avatar of Shakambhari devi. She started to shed tears from her thousands of years, which caused rainfall for continuous nine days. She also provided fruits and vegetables for everyone. Then she fought with Durgamasur and took the Vedas away from him by ending his reign of evil.

Shakamnhari Purnima significance

For Hindus, Shakambhari Purnima significance is immense. On this day, people celebrate the victory of the goddess. Besides that, they thank the goddess for providing food to people. On the other hand, Shakambhari Purnima significance is also tied with Paush Purnima's festival, which is a very auspicious day. Vaishnavayets celebrate this day as Pushya Abhishek Yatra. On this day, people take a sacred bath to get rid of all negativities.

Shakambhari Purnima celebration

The Shakambhari Purnima celebration is all about worshipping the goddess. Many people worship the goddess or take a holy bath or go on pilgrimage to seek her blessings. Some also prefer to worship the goddess in their home as a part of Shakambhari Purnima celebration. On this day, people wake up early to take a holy bath and prepare for the puja. They give homage to the goddess by visiting her temple or welcoming her their household. People also offer the goddess with seasonal fruits and vegetables and perform aarti and listen to the “Shakambhari Katha”.

