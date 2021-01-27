BGP Vs TAC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Prime Minister Cup 2nd Semi-final Preview

Bagmati Province will face Tribhuwan Army Club in the 2nd semi-final match of the Prime Minister Cup 2021. The BGP vs TAC match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The BGP vs TAC live match is scheduled to commence at 8:45 AM IST on Thursday, January 28. Here we take a look at BGP vs TAC live scores, BGP vs TAC Dream11 team, BGP vs TAC match prediction and BGP vs TAC playing 11.

Also Read: IPL 2021 Auction To Be Held On February 18 In Chennai, One Day After India Vs England Test

BGP vs TAC Dream11 prediction: BGP vs TAC live match preview

Bagmati Province had a fantastic tournament as they finished at the top of the points table in Group B. Out of the four matches they won three while one match ended in a tie. Bagmati Province dominated their opponents in the first three matches, versus Nepal Police Club, Sudur Paschim Province, and Province Number 2. However, against Lumbini Province in their last group stage match, they really had to fight hard before managing to tie the match while defending 220.

Tribhuwan Army Club also had a good campaign as they finished second in Group A. TAC started with three wins over Gandaki Province, Karnali Province, and Province Number 1, but in the final league match they went down to Armed Police Force Club by six runs. They will look to put the loss behind with a place in the finals at stake in the upcoming clash. An entertaining contest is on the cards.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Live Streaming, Squads, Top Players, Full Schedule And All Details

BGP vs TAC Dream11 prediction: Probable BGP vs TAC playing 11

Here's a look at BGP vs TAC Playing 11 for the second semi-final

BGP: Aakash Thapa (wk), Aadil Khan, Bibhatsu Thapa, Prithu Baskotam, Ishan Pandey, Gyanendra Malla (c), Bipin Acharya, Gautam KC, Ramnaresh Giri, Nandan Yadav, Tilak Bhandari

TAC: Lokesh Bam, Anil Mandal, Hari Chauhan, Binod Bhandari (c & wk), Rohit Paudel, Bhim Sharki, Rajesh Pulami, Bikram Sob, Aakash Chand, Shahab Alam, Sushan Bhari

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Health Update: Family Downplays Chest Pain As 'Routine Checkup', Fans React

BGP vs TAC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BGP vs TAC Dream11 team

Here's a look at the top picks for BGP vs TAC Dream11 team:

Bipin Acharya

Rajesh Pulami

Prithu Baskotam

Shahab Alam

Also Read: SRH Ask Fans For Their Favourite Picks At IPL 2021 Auction, Get Hilarious Responses

BGP vs TAC match prediction: BGP vs TAC Dream11 team

Here's a look at our BGP vs TAC Dream11 team

BGP vs TAC live: BGP vs TAC Dream11 prediction

As per our BGP vs TAC match prediction, BGP should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BGP vs TAC Dream11 prediction, top picks and BGP vs TAC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BGP vs TAC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: CAN / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.