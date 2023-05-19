Shani Jayanti 2023: Date, Time, History, Significance, Puja Vidhi, All You Need To Know

Shani Jayanti holds immense significance for Hindus as it commemorates the birth of Lord Shani, also known as the Lord of Karma and Justice. Lord Shani, the ruler of Saturn, is revered for his role in maintaining cosmic balance. This year, Shani Jayanti falls on May 19th, coinciding with the Amavasya tithi in the month of Jyeshtha. The Amavasya begins on May 18th at 9:42 pm and ends on May 19th at 9:22 pm.

Shani Jayanti 2023 History

Shani Jayanti 2023 commemorates the birth of Lord Shani, the deity of justice and discipline in Hindu mythology. It signifies the triumph of good over evil and the importance of living a righteous life. Devotees observe fasting, visit temples, and offer prayers to seek blessings and protection from Shani's influence.

Shani Jayanti 2023 significance

Shani Jayanti 2023 holds immense significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, the Hindu deity associated with justice and karma. Devotees observe this day to seek his blessings and protection from malefic influences. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shani on this auspicious day brings prosperity, removes obstacles, and purifies one's soul.

Shani Jayanti 2023 Celebration

Shani Jayanti is widely celebrated across India, with a special focus in states like Madhya Pradesh. Prominent temples dedicated to Lord Shani Dev, such as Thirunallar Shani Temple, Kokilavan Dham Sani Dev Temple, and Shani Shingnapur, witness a significant influx of devotees on this day, who offer their prayers and seek blessings.

Shani Jayanti 2023 Rituals

Various rituals are performed during Shani Jayanti, including the Shani Shanti Puja conducted by knowledgeable priests. Lighting a mustard oil diya under a peepal tree at the Shani temple is a common practice. Devotees chant the Shani Mantra, "Om Sham Shanishcharay Namah," 108 times to invoke Lord Shani's blessings. Many undertake a pilgrimage to Shani Shingnapur in Nasik, Maharashtra, which is renowned for its association with Lord Shani Dev.

Shani Jayanti 2023 Do’s and Dont’s

During Shani Jayanti, it is advised to observe certain do's and don'ts. Taking a sacred dip in the Ganga, lighting a mustard oil diya near a peepal tree, performing Chaya Daan (looking at one's own shadow in a bowl of mustard oil), and offering it to the needy are considered auspicious acts. Observing a fast, engaging in charitable activities, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, and donating black sesame seeds and black urad are believed to counteract any malevolent effects of Lord Shani. On this propitious day, it is recommended to avoid mistreating subordinates, harming others, idling away time, consuming meat or alcohol, and using abusive language. Instead, individuals are encouraged to uphold ethical conduct, practice diligence, and focus on their future aspirations.

Influence of Saturn on Different Zodiac Signs

The impact of Saturn, the slowest-moving planet, influences various aspects of our lives. Aries may face obstacles in their professional life but can achieve success through perseverance. Taurus has a serious attitude towards education and values stability in their career. Gemini undergoes personal transformations and has a disciplined approach to education. Cancer approaches partnerships and relationships with duty and responsibility. Leo has a strong sense of duty towards work and seeks stable relationships. Virgo excels in creativity, romance, and education with attention to detail. Libra takes on leadership roles within the family and approaches emotions seriously. Scorpio has a thoughtful communication style and takes responsibility for their family. Sagittarius is cautious with finances and possessions and feels responsible for hobbies and younger siblings. Capricorn has a serious and responsible personality, and handles family and finances maturely. Aquarius has a reserved and practical nature, with a focus on health and exploring the depths of the psyche. Pisces values loyal friendships and dedicates themselves to achieving goals, with a sense of duty towards spiritual growth.

Shani Jayanti offers a precious opportunity for devotees to seek the blessings of Lord Shani and reflect on the principles of karma and justice. By observing the rituals and adhering to the prescribed guidelines, individuals can foster spiritual growth and strengthen their connection with the divine.