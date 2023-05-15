Nirjala Ekadashi 2023: Date, Significance, Auspicious Time, And Rituals

Nirjala Ekadashi, also known as Pandava Ekadashi, is set to be celebrated on May 31st, 2023. This highly auspicious festival takes place on the eleventh day of the waxing moon in the month of Jyeshtha. Devotees hold this Ekadashi in great reverence, as it is believed that observing a fast on this day can bring immense blessings and spiritual merit, equivalent to the benefits of observing all the Ekadashi fasts throughout the year.

The name ‘Nirjala’ signifies ‘without water’, indicating that devotees undertake a rigorous fast without consuming even a drop of water for the entire day and night. This strict fasting is believed to purify the body and mind, bestowing divine grace upon the participants. With utmost devotion and determination, devotees observe this fast, seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for good health, prosperity, and spiritual enlightenment.

Auspicious Time:

Nirjala Ekadashi falls on May 31st, 2023, during the Shukla Paksha of the Jyeshtha month. The fasting begins on May 30th, 2023, at 1:07 PM and concludes on May 31st, 2023, at 1:45 PM. The Parana day for Nirjala Ekadashi is on June 1st, 2023, from 5:24 AM to 8:10 AM.

Rituals of Ekadashi:

To observe the rituals of Ekadashi, devotees wake up early and take a bath without using any body cleanser. Then they place an idol of Lord Vishnu along with Shri Yantra on a wooden plank covered with a yellow cotton cloth. Abhishekam, the ceremonial bath, is performed to the idol using panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar). Devotees also light a lamp with desi ghee and offer flowers, chandan tilak, and bhog prasad.

In the evening, devotees recite Vishnu Sahastranaam (the thousand names of Lord Vishnu), Shri Hari Strotram, and perform aarti as part of the puja. Although the fast is broken on Dwadashi Tithi, those unable to endure hunger can break their fast in the evening with satvik food. Many individuals also visit Lord Krishna and Lord Vishnu temples to seek the blessing of the deities.

Nirjala Ekadashi is a day of deep spiritual reflection and purification. By adhering to the strict fasting rules and engaging in the prescribed rituals, devotees aim to attain salvation and seek divine blessings. It serves as a reminder of the importance of self-discipline, sacrifice, and devotion in the pursuit of spiritual growth. As the auspicious day of Nirjala Ekadashi approaches, devotees eagerly prepare themselves for this stringent fasting ritual, confident in the belief that their dedication and adherence to the observance will bring them closer to the divine and help them attain spiritual enlightenment.