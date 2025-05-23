Shani Pradosha Vrat 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Ritual, Mantras To Celebrate Auspicious Day

Shani Pradosha Vrat 2025: This day is observed on both Trayodashi Tithis - Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha - in a lunar month. It falls when Trayodashi falls during Pradosha Kala, which starts after Sunset. This month, the auspicious day will fall on May 24, and since it's falling on Saturday, it is also called Shani Pradosha Vrat. Saturday is governed by Lord Shani. If devotees observe this day religiously, then it will help them get relief from various problems and obstacles in the way of their success.

Shani Pradosha Vrat 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 07:20 PM to 09:13 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:20 PM on May 24

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 03:51 PM on May 25

Shani Pradosha Vrat 2025: Significance

Shani Pradosha Vrat is considered significant in curing issues related to Lord Shani, including Kala Sarpa Dosha and Pitru Dosha. Devotees who observe fast on this day and seek the blessings of Lord Shani and Lord Shiva receive relief from planetary problems.

What is the legend of Pradosha Vrat?

According to Hindu texts, during Pradosha devas approached Lord Shiva for help in getting rid of the asuras. They ran around Kailasha on Trayodashi evening and received help from Shiva's sacred bull, Nandi. He aided them in killing the asuras, and to mark this day, devotees observe a fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva to solve their problems.

Shani Pradosha Vrat 2025: Rituals

Perform an abhishek of the Shiva linga by offering curd, milk, honey, bilva leaves and aak flowers. Chant "Om Namah Shivay" and "Om Tryambakam Yajamahe" after abhishek. Conclude the puja by performing aarti and offering prasad to Lord Shiva. Devotees must break the fast the following day after completing the rituals. The Pradosha story is read out after the puja.