Sharad Purnima 2025: Why Lord Moon Is Worshipped? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance And More About Sharad Poonam
Sharad Purnima 2025: On this day, the rays of the Moon have a certain healing power, which can nourish your body and soul and bring abundance.
Sharad Purnima 2025: It is one of the most auspicious Purnimas for Hindus as it is believed that on this day moon comes out with all sixteen kala(s). According to Hindu scriptures, each human quality is associated with a certain 'Kala', and it is said that the combination of 16 Kala creates a perfect human personality. Hence, worshipping Lord Chandra (Moon) is considered significant. Also, devotees who pledge to do Purnima fasting for the year begin the fast from the day of Sharad Purnima. In Gujarat, Sharad Purnima is more popularly known as Sharad Poonam.
Sharad Purnima 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat
This year, the auspicious day will fall on October 6, which is today.
Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - 05:47 PM
Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on October 06, 2025
Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:16 AM on October 07, 2025
Sharad Purnima 2025: Significance
On this day, the rays of the Moon have a certain healing power, which can nourish your body and soul and bring abundance. According to ancient scriptures, it is believed that on this day, moon rays drip nectar. Hence, devotees cook kheer or any sweet dish and keep it under the sky for the whole night. In the morning, Rice-Kheer, which is believed to be invigorated and fortified with the moonlight, is consumed and distributed as Prasad among family members.
In the Brij region, Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima, and it is believed that Lord Krishna performed with the gopis on this day. It was the day when Lord Krishna created several of Krishna(s) to accompany each Gopi. In many regions, Sharad Purnima is known as Kojagara Purnima when Kojagara Vrat is observed for the whole day.
Do you know, this year's Sharad Purnima is rare as it falls on Monday and coincides with Vriddhi and Dhruva Yoga, amplifying prosperity. The Moon and Saturn will join in Pisces, boosting karmic healing and emotional balance. Rahu and Saturn will share the same nakshatra, strengthening the energy of inner transformation.
