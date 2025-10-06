Sharad Purnima 2025: Why Lord Moon Is Worshipped? Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance And More About Sharad Poonam

Sharad Purnima 2025: It is one of the most auspicious Purnimas for Hindus as it is believed that on this day moon comes out with all sixteen kala(s). According to Hindu scriptures, each human quality is associated with a certain 'Kala', and it is said that the combination of 16 Kala creates a perfect human personality. Hence, worshipping Lord Chandra (Moon) is considered significant. Also, devotees who pledge to do Purnima fasting for the year begin the fast from the day of Sharad Purnima. In Gujarat, Sharad Purnima is more popularly known as Sharad Poonam.

(A representative image | Freepik)

Sharad Purnima 2025: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the auspicious day will fall on October 6, which is today.

Moonrise on Sharad Purnima Day - 05:47 PM

Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:23 PM on October 06, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:16 AM on October 07, 2025

(A representative image | Freepik)

Sharad Purnima 2025: Significance

On this day, the rays of the Moon have a certain healing power, which can nourish your body and soul and bring abundance. According to ancient scriptures, it is believed that on this day, moon rays drip nectar. Hence, devotees cook kheer or any sweet dish and keep it under the sky for the whole night. In the morning, Rice-Kheer, which is believed to be invigorated and fortified with the moonlight, is consumed and distributed as Prasad among family members.

(A representative image | Freepik)

In the Brij region, Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima, and it is believed that Lord Krishna performed with the gopis on this day. It was the day when Lord Krishna created several of Krishna(s) to accompany each Gopi. In many regions, Sharad Purnima is known as Kojagara Purnima when Kojagara Vrat is observed for the whole day.

(A representative image | Freepik)